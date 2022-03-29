2022 Memphis International Auto Show Returns to Renasant Convention Center April 22-24

Admission to Show is FREE This Year
Memphis International Auto Show
WHAT:
The 2022 Memphis International Auto Show returns to the Renasant Convention Center with hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, pre-production vehicles and more. Attendees are invited to sit behind wheels, ask questions and inspect engines in a non-selling environment. New this year, Ford's Built to Electrify experience will offer guests the opportunity to learn the benefits of electric vehicle (EV) ownership and see Ford's full EV lineup. Memphis Auto Show visitors will get an exclusive look at the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning and take an adrenaline-pumping Mustang Mach-E ride that will get their hearts racing. Car fans can also test drive an assortment of vehicles outside the convention center from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. Also, don't miss pets looking for forever homes in Subaru's Pet Adoption area.
WHEN:
Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WHERE:
Renasant Convention Center
255 North Main Street
Memphis, TN 38103
WHO:
Product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers will be at the show to answer questions and provide information on the latest vehicles. The Memphis International Auto Show is owned and presented by the Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association and produced by Steve Freeman Events.
TICKETS:
Admission to the auto show is FREE this year, compliments of the Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association.
FOLLOW:
HIGH-RESOLUTION PHOTOGRAPHY:
High-resolution photography is available, contact deedee@spinpr.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005084/en/
