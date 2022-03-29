AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China Taiping Insurance (Macau) Co., Ltd.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" (Excellent) of China Taiping Insurance (Macau) Co., Ltd. (CTIM) (Macau). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect CTIM's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

CTIM risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), remained stable and is at the strongest level. The company's capital continues to grow in 2021 through partial profit retention and is supported by positive operating results. The company's investment strategy remained conservative and stable, with the majority of its investment assets in cash and investment grade bonds. The company's reinsurance program remained comprehensive with reinsurer panels of good credit quality, notwithstanding, the reinsurance dependency of the company is moderate.

CTIM continues to be profit generating in 2021, supported by positive underwriting and investment results. While the company's net loss ratio remained stable, its net expense ratio is showing an increasing trend, attributed to growing management expenses. The company's investment portfolio continues to generate profits through interest and dividend income to support its overall strong operating results. Notwithstanding, the investment yield remained moderate but stable, attributed to the company's conservative investment strategy.

CTIM maintains a long track record as the leader in Macau's non-life insurance segment and has a market share of close to 35% in 2021 based on gross premium written. The company's underwriting portfolio and distribution channel were stable and diversified, while the company continues to develop its online channel and explore cross-selling opportunities in its affiliated life insurance company in Macau, China Taiping Life Insurance (Macau) Company Limited.

CTIM is well-positioned at its current rating level. Negative rating actions could occur if there is a material decline in the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation or a significant and sustained deteriorating trend in its operating performance. A weakening credit profile of the parent company, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited, also may have a negative impact on CTIM's ratings.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

