Austin-Based INVZBL Doubles Team Size With Multiple New Hires as UV-C Innovation and Protection-as-a-Service Accelerates

INVZBL adds multiple strategic hires to serve the education technology market that is under pressure to improve air purification and keep laptops in the hands of students
INVZBL, the protection technology company, today announced it has doubled its team size with the hiring of several new employees. The Austin-based start-up is seeing its core business with school districts accelerate rapidly as schools everywhere grapple with how to ensure a clean and disinfected environment and keep critical educational devices in the hands of students. These latest hires come on the heels of two other big business moves, the hiring of Scott Knuckles as Vice President of Customer Success, and the launch of its protection-as-a-service offering, INVZBL Protect Express Powered by Fedex.
It's key new hires include:
- Todd Eddy, Director of Channel Sales
- Trevor Sykes, Director of Strategic Communications
- David Wible, Senior Business Development Manager
- Kostas Hatzikoutelis, Senior Business Development Manager
- Chris McDowell, Senior Business Development Manager
- Baker Morrison, Content Manager
"I am so excited to see this amazing group of professionals join our team to enable us to better serve our customers and partners, especially our Fedex colleagues," said Chuck Morrison, founder and CEO of INVZBL. "I believe our hiring of so many industry experts is a testament to the culture and company we are building as well as the work we are doing to help schools purify air, disinfect surfaces, and keep devices repaired.
INVZBL's senior executive team will be on hand this week at the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO) 2022 Annual Conference, booth #304. For more information or to have an INVZBL associate reach out to you, go to invzbl.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005734/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.