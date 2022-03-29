Austin-Based INVZBL Doubles Team Size With Multiple New Hires as UV-C Innovation and Protection-as-a-Service Accelerates

INVZBL adds multiple strategic hires to serve the education technology market that is under pressure to improve air purification and keep laptops in the hands of students

INVZBL, the protection technology company, today announced it has doubled its team size with the hiring of several new employees. The Austin-based start-up is seeing its core business with school districts accelerate rapidly as schools everywhere grapple with how to ensure a clean and disinfected environment and keep critical educational devices in the hands of students. These latest hires come on the heels of two other big business moves, the hiring of Scott Knuckles as Vice President of Customer Success, and the launch of its protection-as-a-service offering, INVZBL Protect Express Powered by Fedex.

It's key new hires include:

Todd Eddy, Director of Channel Sales

Trevor Sykes, Director of Strategic Communications

David Wible, Senior Business Development Manager

Kostas Hatzikoutelis, Senior Business Development Manager

Chris McDowell, Senior Business Development Manager

Baker Morrison, Content Manager

"I am so excited to see this amazing group of professionals join our team to enable us to better serve our customers and partners, especially our Fedex colleagues," said Chuck Morrison, founder and CEO of INVZBL. "I believe our hiring of so many industry experts is a testament to the culture and company we are building as well as the work we are doing to help schools purify air, disinfect surfaces, and keep devices repaired.

INVZBL's senior executive team will be on hand this week at the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO) 2022 Annual Conference, booth #304. For more information or to have an INVZBL associate reach out to you, go to invzbl.com.

