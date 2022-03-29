HG Insights acquires Intricately, a global leader of real-time cloud product adoption, usage, and spend data, adding to HG's market-leading optimization of the world's top technology brands' Go-To-Market

The combination further establishes HG's unrivaled technology intelligence for global business innovators

HG Insights, the global leader in business technology intelligence, announced today that it has acquired Intricately, Inc. (Intricately), the authoritative source of cloud product adoption, usage, and spend data that powers the Go-To-Market strategies for sales and marketing teams. The combined company delivers the industry's most trusted, comprehensive, and actionable technology insights used by leading companies to accelerate pipeline and revenue growth.

HG Insights' proprietary processes formulate data on over 11 million companies globally, capturing 96% of the world's total IT spend, and over 15,600 installed products in 248 countries and territories. That data and the extracted knowledge are surfaced in the HG Insights Market Intelligence Platform and used as the gold standard for decision-making in more than 85% of Fortune 100 B2B companies.

Intricately's proprietary sensor network collects detailed cloud product adoption, usage, and spend data of more than 6 million businesses worldwide. Intricately's customer base includes the world's three largest cloud companies, as well as leading technology vendors. Both organizations use highly advanced technologies to gather, cleanse, and deliver technology spend, installation, and usage insights to accelerate and inform decision-making across the entire Go-To-Market motion.

"HG is thrilled to welcome and combine forces with the Intricately team. Our customers have come to rely on HG Insights as an indispensable input into their most strategic decisions such as market sizing, whitespace analysis, and territory planning as well as for fundamental activities including opportunity prioritization and account-based marketing intelligence," said HG Insights CEO Elizabeth Cholawsky. "Now with the addition of Intricately, we can provide real-time visibility into a company's cloud footprint and application tech stack to provide richer insights for better decisions and faster results."

Founded in 2014, Intricately's proprietary global sensor network collects data from over 150 locations (PoPs) across the globe, mapping and monitoring the digital infrastructure of over 6 million organizations, providing detailed insights into usage patterns unavailable with any other vendor.

"HG Insights and Intricately deliver a comprehensive solution for our customers who will benefit from the combined two best-in-class B2B intelligence platforms," said Intricately co-founder and CEO Michael Pollack. "Intricately provides unique and actionable insights that enable cloud sellers to increase velocity by focusing on the highest potential opportunities. As the workforces of global companies become increasingly distributed, cloud spend and product adoption have become key indicators when assessing potential buyers' likelihood of purchasing and deploying new products. Intricately's intelligence, now part of HG Insights, is uniquely positioned to lead the market on this trend."

Vendors are under more pressure than ever to sort through potential leads to identify and prioritize the best opportunities, particularly in the fast-growing cloud arena. As a result, sellers are keen to understand buyers' product usage and cloud spend to give them the inside edge. Intricately solves this by providing marketing and sales teams with a comprehensive view of an organization's entire cloud footprint, enabling sellers to deliver relevant messaging to prospects with the highest propensity and potential. Customers like Cloudflare, Digital Realty, Fastly, HashiCorp, and Snowflake rely on Intricately's services to discover new prospects, increase revenue from existing customers, proactively mitigate churn risks, and close business faster.

Key benefits for customers include:

Richer combined datasets to operationalize the planning, targeting, and messaging to prospects based on technology adoption and usage

Improved precision of workload volumes, estimated spends and the related technologies running on cloud-based infrastructure

Expansion of insights into customer-built cloud and self-hosted applications

Detailed location insights providing a view into both the location of consumption and/or physical infrastructure to power hyper-focused Go-to-Market strategies

Complements HG's best in market technology insights including install, spend, contracts, intent, and Functional Area Intelligence™

The entire Intricately team, including founders Michael Pollack, CEO, and Fima Leshinsky, CTO, will join HG Insights, with Elizabeth Cholawsky leading the combined organization.

HG Insights' investor is Riverwood Capital.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, global provider in data-driven insights to 85% of Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, is your Go-To-Market intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into technology intelligence on installations, spend, and contract details to provide B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day to produce a detailed census of the technologies companies use to run their businesses.

HG Insights is a registered trademark and service mark for HG Insights, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. For more information, visit hginsights.com

About Intricately

Intricately is the leading provider of insights on cloud product usage, adoption, and spend. The platform delivers real-time intelligence to cloud vendors to prospect and prioritize opportunities, start better conversations with customers, deliver more wins, and help customer success teams identify issues before they become problems. To learn more, visit Intricately.com

About Riverwood Capital

Riverwood Capital invests in high-growth companies in the technology and technology-enabled industries. Riverwood offers a unique combination of operational, strategic, technology, and financial insights to portfolio companies that typically need growth capital and expertise to scale on a global basis. The firm seeks to invest in established businesses with a proven technology and business model, and the proper fit in terms of culture and values. Riverwood has offices in Menlo Park, CA; New York, NY; São Paulo, Brazil; and Miami, FL. For further information, visit riverwoodcapital.com/

