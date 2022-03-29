Evolve IP Named an Official Partner of the New York Rangers

Evolve IP will be Integrated Throughout Rangers Games at The Garden, Including Brand Exposure and Activations

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with Evolve IP, naming the leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, an Official Partner of the New York Rangers.

Evolve IP will receive prominent exposure inside Madison Square Garden throughout all Rangers games, including virtual blue line signage during TV broadcasts, in-arena LED messaging and GardenVision features. Evolve IP will have the ability to create marketing assets around their workplace technologies with Rangers alumni and MSG Entertainment Executives.

Additionally, through the partnership, MSG Sports & MSG Entertainment will utilize Evolve IP's services for inter-office communication including their unified communications solution, Evolve Anywhere with Microsoft Teams.

"Our partnership with Evolve IP will have a meaningful impact on our day-to-day communications and we cannot wait to get their systems up and running," said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. "We are thrilled to welcome Evolve IP into the MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment family and look forward to watching our relationship grow over the years."

"We are honored and excited to partner with the New York Rangers and be the Work Anywhere service provider to MSG Sports & MSG Entertainment," said Pete Stevenson, CEO of Evolve IP. "They are both well-known, world-class brands that strongly align with Evolve IP and who we are. We'll bring together their essential workplace technologies into a single, secure, cloud-based solution."

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Evolve IP

Today, the office is no longer just a physical place – it's a collection of people who need to work together from wherever they are. Evolve IP partners with the world's biggest tech companies to bring together their unified communications, collaboration, voice, virtual desktop, and contact center tools into a single, secure solution, fine-tuned for the hybrid workforce. By seamlessly integrating these disparate systems from leaders like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, and VMware, and filling in the gaps, we are improving the user experience for both employees and customers, while centralizing technology management. So, no matter how locations, tools, and partners shift over time, you have a permanent hybrid workplace solution that makes the future of work better for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005202/en/