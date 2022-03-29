Global Unit Dose Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis Report 2022-2025: Prefillable Syringes & Parenteral Vials Will Generate the Fastest Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Unit Dose Pharmaceutical Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for unit dose pharmaceutical packaging is projected to increase 6.4% annually to nearly $57.9 billion in 2025. A heightened focus on patient adherence, infection prevention, and cost accounting in drug delivery will promote growth; unit dose containers contribute favorably to all three.
Blister Packaging Will Lead Demand Value Based on Solid Oral Dose Applications
The widespread use of blister packaging for medications will reflect:
- Prescription packaging guidelines and requirements in most European countries
- Adaptability to the strict patient adherence and accurate record-keeping formats required in clinical testing of new oral medicines
- Preferences of most physicians worldwide to treat patients with oral therapies whenever feasible
- Expanding use as over-the-counter drug containers, especially for high-price, low volume medication switched from prescription status
Prefillable Syringes & Parenteral Vials Will Generate the Fastest Growth
Trends boosting demand for unit dose prefillable syringes and/or parenteral vials include:
- The increasing introduction of new and biosimilar therapies for cancer, viral disorders, and other debilitating diseases
- A rise in the number of therapies approved for self-injection, made possible by ongoing improvements in syringe design and safety
- A heightened focus on infection prevention in the parenteral drug delivery systems used in hospitals, clinics, physicians' offices, and nursing homes
- The expansion of global preventive medicine activities, which will boost the need for single dose injectable vaccines against such diseases as COVID-19 and related variants, influenza, meningitis, and shingles
Mature Markets Lead Sales, Countries with Developing Packaging Markets Grow Faster
Reflecting their advanced drug-producing industries with widely diverse packaging requirements, the mature Canadian, US, West European, and Japanese markets will generate about 60% of global unit dose pharmaceutical packaging demand value in 2025. These countries all have aging and affluent populations and developed healthcare industries that provide both essential and elective treatments broad sections of the population.
Nonetheless, countries with developing pharmaceutical packaging markets - led by China and India - will command significantly faster revenue growth over the long term due to expanding pharmaceutical production capabilities, the adoption of stricter pharmaceutical packaging standards, and the evolving need for higher value unit dose containers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Region
- Leading Country Markets
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Products
- Market Share & Leading Producers
4. Products
- Demand by Product
- Blister Packaging
- Product Description
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Type
- Demand by Material
- Suppliers
- Prefillable Syringes
- Unit Dose Parenteral Vials & Ampuls
- Unit Dose Plastic Bottles & Jars
- Unit Dose Pouches
- Unit Dose Medication Tubes
- Other Unit Dose Pharmaceutical Packaging
