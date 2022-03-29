Worldwide Smart Shoes Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alegria, Nike and Puma Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Shoes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart shoes market reached a value of US$ 226.92 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 585.07 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.50% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Alegria
- Digitsole
- Intellinium
- Nike Inc.
- Puma SE
- Salted Ltd.
- SolePower
- Under Armour Inc.
- Vivobarefoot
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Zhor-Tech
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Smart shoes refer to a smart technology footwear worn to provide enhanced comfort and protection while walking, running, and performing physical activities. They are digitally connected to smartphone applications and are embedded with monitoring navigation and positioning, electronic systems, microchips, pressure sensors, and a battery. Smart shoes are widely used to provide personalized feedback to analyze fatigue, health, steps, calories, posture, and create precise data. They are commonly available in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and designs that can also be personalized with illustrations. As compared to standard shoes, smart shoes consist of inertial-magnetic measurement units used for gait analysis and have pressure sensors used to provide information on the distribution of body weight and monitor performance.
The significant growth in the sports industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Smart shoes are widely utilized to improve performance, provide cushioning to the foot, and enhance comfort. In line with this, the increasing participation in sports-related and fitness activities is favoring the market growth. With the rising health consciousness, consumers are widely adopting smart shoes for maintaining a daily record of the activities to track progress.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of navigation tracker and self-lacing technology, are providing an impetus to the market growth. These shoes consist of pressure sensors in the soles that sense the foot inside the shoes and allow automatic lacing. Additionally, the increasing demand for smart wearables for easy and portable tracking and mentoring of the day-to-day activities and fitness levels are positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of e-commerce channels, along with the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smart shoes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart shoes market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global smart shoe market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Shoe Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8 Market Breakup by End User
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcxpr4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005733/en/
