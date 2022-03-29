Worldwide Smart Shoes Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alegria, Nike and Puma Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Shoes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart shoes market reached a value of US$ 226.92 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 585.07 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.50% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Alegria

Digitsole

Intellinium

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Salted Ltd.

SolePower

Under Armour Inc.

Vivobarefoot

Xiaomi Inc.

Zhor-Tech

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Smart shoes refer to a smart technology footwear worn to provide enhanced comfort and protection while walking, running, and performing physical activities. They are digitally connected to smartphone applications and are embedded with monitoring navigation and positioning, electronic systems, microchips, pressure sensors, and a battery. Smart shoes are widely used to provide personalized feedback to analyze fatigue, health, steps, calories, posture, and create precise data. They are commonly available in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and designs that can also be personalized with illustrations. As compared to standard shoes, smart shoes consist of inertial-magnetic measurement units used for gait analysis and have pressure sensors used to provide information on the distribution of body weight and monitor performance.

The significant growth in the sports industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Smart shoes are widely utilized to improve performance, provide cushioning to the foot, and enhance comfort. In line with this, the increasing participation in sports-related and fitness activities is favoring the market growth. With the rising health consciousness, consumers are widely adopting smart shoes for maintaining a daily record of the activities to track progress.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of navigation tracker and self-lacing technology, are providing an impetus to the market growth. These shoes consist of pressure sensors in the soles that sense the foot inside the shoes and allow automatic lacing. Additionally, the increasing demand for smart wearables for easy and portable tracking and mentoring of the day-to-day activities and fitness levels are positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of e-commerce channels, along with the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

