United States Motor Vehicle Leasing Market Report 2022: Automobiles CUVs, SUVs, & Trucks, 2021-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Motor Vehicle Leasing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on motor vehicle leases in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars. Expenditures are segmented by vehicle type in terms of automobiles; and crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and trucks.

To illustrate historical trends, total PCE, the various segments, and price indexes by segment are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

For the purpose of this report, trucks include light vehicles such as CUVs, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans. Motorcycles are excluded from the scope of this report, as are medium- and heavy-duty trucks, and RVs (recreational vehicles).

PCE data include spending by nonprofit institutions serving households (e.g., the value of education services provided by nonprofit colleges or medical care provided by nonprofit hospitals). Consequently, the spending by such parties on motor vehicle leases is included.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Interest Rate Trends

Motor Vehicle Transactions

Motor Vehicle Price Trends

Regulatory Factors

VEHICLE TYPE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Automobiles

CUVs, SUVs, & Trucks

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trlbux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005730/en/