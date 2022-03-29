The IoT Community Announces Its Exclusive Agenda for the IoT Day Slam 2022 Virtual Conference, in Celebration of World IoT Day, April 8-9th, 2022

Elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene online on April 8-9 for the annual World IoT Day Slam at the IoT industry's premier event, now in its eighteenth edition
Conference scope includes how IoT is being used for the betterment of humanity and society, enabling sustainability and meeting rising demand
The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world's first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners announces the agenda for its IoT Day Slam 2022 virtual conference commencing April 8-9, Online.
The event marks the IoT Community's eighteenth IoT Slam branded conference – one of four events planned for 2022, which once again will provide the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the "best of the best" use-cases, learnings and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.
The IoT Day Slam 2022 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations that are corporate members of the IoT Community including: HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Zebra Technologies, CBT, Cisco, TIBCO, Inmarsat, Link Labs, Oracle, Phizzle, Spirent, Red Hat, Intertrust, SoftServe amongst other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem. The full list of speakers can be viewed here: https://iotslam.com/iot-day-slam-2022-speakers/
IoT Day Slam 2022, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector / government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home / office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.
David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are proud to unveil yet another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Day Slam 2022 Conference. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage with the IoT Community, to join us at this fascinating event on April 8-9, to interact in the real-time discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."
The full IoT Day Slam 2022 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-day-slam-2022-agenda/
"We look forward to delivering our eighteenth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences", said Dr. Tom Bradicich, HP Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As a leading IoT practitioner and thought leadership community, we're engaging more global business leaders to help address their diverse challenges and advance the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and insights from industry leaders that will inspire ways to improve business and societal outcomes."
Registration Details
Thousands of attendees from around the globe will tune in real-time, with tens of thousands of views from post event archives, representing the most innovative and instrumental minds across technology, consumer, enterprise and government, brand executives, technology leaders and top media will unite for the fourteenth IoT Slam occasion.
To register now please visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration
Collaboration / Corporate Membership / Media Opportunities
To explore accession to the IoT Community™ please email info@iotcommunity.net.
About IoT Day Slam 2022
IoT Day Slam 2022 is the Internet of Things Community's eighteenth international IoT Slam conference, taking place April 8-9 2022, broadcast online in real time. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology – (SLAM)™ – IoT Slam®.
About IoT Community® – (Internet of Things Community®)
The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 34,000+ members. visit www.iotcommunity.net
Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag #IoTSlam.
