Worldwide Infectious Disease Treatment Industry to 2029 - Rising Demand for Personalized Medication is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Infectious Disease Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on global infectious disease treatment market studies the increasing demand for infectious disease treatment due to rise in the drug resistant bacterial strain, early disease diagnosis and treatment and promising drug pipeline.
Companies Mentioned
- Pfizer Inc.
- F.Hoffman-La Roche AG
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Inc.
- Merck & Company
- Alere Inc.
- Allergan Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
For the purpose of this study, the infectious disease treatment market is segmented into therapeutics (Antibacterial drugs, Antiviral drugs, Antifungal drugs, Antiparasitic drugs) and application type (AIDS, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HPV, MRSA, CT/NG and Others); Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2019 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.
The pipeline analysis for global infectious disease treatment market comprises projected market sales of Phase III anti-infective drugs estimated till 2029. We have estimated sales of very specific molecules based on the type (Imipenem/Cilastatin+relebactum, (MK-7655), S-033188, Cadazolid, Baxdela (Delafloxacin), GS-9620 (TLR-7 agonist), Doravirine (MK-1439), ZERBAXA (MK-7625A)), are the drugs in the pipeline which are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period.
The geographic segmentation of the global infectious disease treatment market is performed for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa markets. The regions are also further sub-segmented on the basis of major countries. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2019 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.
Based on therapeutics types, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into
- Antibacterial drugs
- Antiviral drugs
- Antifungal drugs
- Antiparasitic drugs
Based on application, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into
- Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA)
- Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Others
For the purpose of this study, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market Overview
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Drivers
3.2.1 Rising prevalence of infectious disease
3.2.2 Rising demand for personalized medication
3.3 Market Restraints
3.3.1 The emergence of drug resistant bacterial strains
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.4.1 Technological advancement in the anti-infective drug formulation to achieve more drug efficacy and fewer adverse effects
3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.7 Market Competition Assessment: Infectious Disease Treatment, by Key Players
Chapter 4 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Antibacterial drugs
4.3 Antiviral drugs
4.4 Antifungal drugs
4.5 Antiparasitic drugs
4.6 Projected sales of Phase III drugs estimated till 2029 (US $ Mn)
4.6.1 Imipenem/Cilastatin + relebactum
4.6.2 Cadazolid
4.6.3 GS-9620 (TLR-7 Agonist)
4.6.4 Doravirine (MK-1439)
4.6.5 Others
4.7 Tabular representation of Phase II and I drugs
Chapter 5 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Application
5.1 Market Analysis
5.2 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
5.3 Hepatitis B
5.4 Hepatitis C
5.5 Human Papillomavirus
5.6 Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA)
5.7 Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)
5.8 Others
Chapter 6 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Geography
6.1 Preface
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia Pacific
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
7.1 Pfizer, Inc.
7.2 F.Hoffman-La Roche AG
7.3 Abbott Laboratories
7.4 Abbvie, Inc.
7.5 Merck & Company
7.6 Alere, Inc.
7.7 Allergan, Inc.
7.8 Bayer AG
7.9 Baxter International Inc.
7.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
7.11 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
7.12 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ne7sa5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005713/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
