The demand for fair and transparent rulings within the judiciary continues from the grassroots organization as the Chancery Court allows for flexibility in seeking out-of-state jurisdiction in the recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. case.

Today, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware called for consistency within the Delaware court system following a Chancery Court ruling to allow Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to dispute legal fees outside Delaware's jurisdiction. This ruling comes after the Chancery Court's verdict to deny TransPerfect from proceeding with an action in New York—where TransPerfect corporate headquarters is located—to settle a tort legal malpractice case. The ruling follows Chancellor McCormick's memorandum opinion on the Delaware courts' license to authorize power over a New York legal billing fraud case.

Said Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, "Transparency, accountability, diversity, and consistency are four pillars that state governments should morally follow. The Court's decision to allow Cognizant Technology Solution to seek legal guidance outside of Delaware supports the ongoing evidence that bias in the State exists to protect their power, not follow Court precedent. We have been advocating for the Chancery Court to address their inconsistencies and favoritism, and it is clear that our work is not done."

In April 2020, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard ordered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to pay nearly $3 million in outside attorney fees to review the state government's document production – the fees demanded were an alleged 600% markup. While the Chancery Court has set a precedent in the normalization of overbilling legal fees, as seen in TransPerfect Global LLC v. Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP and Garrett B. Mortiz, the state government has failed to allow other corporations with similar legal nuances to seek appropriate out-of-state jurisdiction.

This is yet another questionable decision where former Chancellor Bouchard who has agreed to every request for fees in the TransPerfect case, totaling at least $50M, awarded millions here despite several claims of billing fraud in the case. There were also numerous billing fraud complaints in the TransPerfect case, which Bouchard conveniently ignored.

Continued Coffey: "Former Chancellor Bouchard has regularly approved obscenely high fees from companies despite multiple claims of billing fraud in this case as well as in the TransPerfect case. We're tired of seeing one set of standards for friends and cronies of the court and another standard entirely for hard-working business owners without the same connections. Why should friendship and cronyism trump the rule of law?"

"The recent cases draw attention to the lack of power that businesses in Delaware have when it comes to protecting their entities. Requesting consistency in judgment is not a far-fetched ask – it is an ask for the citizens of this State who own businesses and pay taxes. Business owners deserve to know their options when faced with similar predicaments. Understanding which rules apply with the Chancery should not be a mystery. Business owners and workers have the right to fair treatment by their legal system. If we don't have fair justice, then the question remains – what do we have?"

