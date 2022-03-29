Nabis Supports California Cannabis Cultivators in Partnership With Nonprofit Sun+Earth Certified

Wholesale Platform Helps Solve Market Access Challenges for Cannabis Farmers Dedicated to Eco-Conscious Growing Practices

Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform, today announced a new partnership with Sun+Earth Certified, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that certifies cannabis growers according to high bar regenerative organic agriculture standards. The partnership supports small-scale cannabis farmers across California through the Nabis Marketplace and suite of wholesale services.

"High start-up costs, price volatility, over taxation and strict compliance rules are some of the obstacles companies must overcome to be profitable in California's cannabis industry today," said Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. "Cannabis is a challenging market for young brands and legacy farmers to break into, which is why we're focused on giving brands of all sizes the ability to establish a presence and build an audience, while saving costs wherever possible."

Through Sun+Earth's collaborative network, nearly 20 cannabis operators will benefit from Nabis' distribution and fulfillment services. The unification of small-scale growers under Nabis' democratized platform allows each brand to share costs while entering the market, maintaining profitability and promoting efficient scaling.

With over 1,300 active buyers of cannabis goods, Nabis' infrastructure and ecosystem of state-licensed retailers holds a critical role in supporting the distribution and footprint of Sun+Earth affiliates. Through the Nabis Marketplace, each brand will have a direct line to retailers statewide, giving them a fair shot at succeeding in an industry with barriers to entry for smaller, legacy brands.

"Getting this alliance of brands into dispensaries across California allows us to educate consumers on sun-grown cannabis and a sustainable supply chain at the retail level—and that's no small feat; we couldn't do it alone," said Paul Roethle, a Sun+Earth board member and CEO and Co-Founder of Sun+Earth affiliate brand Chemistry. "Nabis' professionalism, industry expertise and market reach made this partnership an easy choice for Sun+Earth."

Sun+Earth brands benefiting from Nabis' suite of wholesale services include: Brother David's, Chemistry, Cosmic View, Down Om, Farm Cut, Huckleberry Hill Farms, Humboldt Dry Farm Cannabis Alliance, Mendocino Natural Farms, Moon Made Farms, Radicle Herbs, Revive, Sol Spirit Farm, Sonoma Hills Farm, Sunbright Gardens, Tall Tree Society, The Bud Farm and Whitethorn Valley Farm.

"Providing small operators with complete market access is at the core of our agnostic wholesale platform," said Brian Dewey, Nabis Head of Business Development. "There are great companies out there serving the community and the environment, like the ones we're supporting under Sun+Earth's network, and we want to make sure retailers have the opportunity to discover them."

