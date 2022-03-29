Union Home Mortgage Welcomes New Partner to North Carolina and South Carolina Markets

Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, today announced the appointment of David Barnes to Regional Manager in the North Carolina and South Carolina markets. In this role, Barnes will recruit and lead sales teams and assist loan officers with growing personal production.
"As our company continues to grow nationwide, it is very exciting to be adding David to the team," said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "With his tenure in the industry and experience growing and retaining sales teams combined with our training and support, we are sure that David will make an impact within the company and with our customers."
In addition to supporting the growth of the North Carolina and South Carolina markets, David listens to his sales and operations partners. "Often the best ideas for change and improvement come from within the team, especially new Partners," said Barnes. "I am drawn to the open and inclusive leadership of UHM in which I believe strongly. Leaders at UHM strive to get better every day and value the input from the partners. Who wouldn't want to work in that type of environment?"
Barnes has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Prior to joining UHM, he served as the Division Sales Manager for the Southern Division at First National Bank of PA. Barnes earned his bachelor's degree in management science from Virginia Tech and his master's degree in business administration from Mount Saint Mary's College.
About Union Home Mortgage
Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 7 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.
