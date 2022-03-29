Plattsburgh International Airport Successfully Deploys Analogic's ConneCT™ Checkpoint Security Screening Solution

Advanced Computed Tomography Technology Enhances Security While Improving the Passenger Experience

Analogic Corporation announced today it has successfully deployed its ConneCT™ Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening system at a US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint in Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) in New York. The deployment is part of the TSA's new Checkpoint Property Screening Systems (CPSS) program which will have Analogic deploy over 300 Mid-size CPSS Systems into airport security checkpoints across the country. Analogic Corporation expects the new CT screening technology to significantly improve both aviation security as well as the passenger experience by providing enhanced 3D images to security officers and by limiting divesture and increasing throughput, all in a touch-free environment.

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic said, "This is an important milestone for Analogic because it demonstrates our commitment to advanced technology, to operational efficiency, and to the satisfaction of the traveling public. This is the first true step on the journey toward implementation of totally frictionless security processing." Mr. Ripp continued: "Coming only months after our contract award, this deployment is a tribute to the hard work of the TSA, the team at Plattsburgh, our airport partners, and Analogic's dedicated employees."

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Peabody, MA, is a global leader in design, development manufacturing and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging & detection and power & automation solutions for security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. Analogic has been an innovation leader in the field of computed tomography for over 40 years, with over 2,000 CT systems and gantries deployed worldwide through its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) security partners.

About Analogic:

Analogic provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized around the world for advanced imaging used for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection. We partner with OEM and direct end-use customers to supply world-class, technically advanced and cost-effective products and software, enabling efficient process flow for healthcare, security and other high-end industrial markets. Our customers have relied on our engineering expertise for over 50 years in the areas of materials science, signal and image processing, detector technology, systems engineering, and clinical procedure expertise. Our high-performance medical and airport security imaging systems have been installed in most major healthcare facilities and airports around the world, helping to detect and treat disease and make air travel safer. Analogic is headquartered just north of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.

Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation. ConneCT is a trademark of Analogic Corporation.

