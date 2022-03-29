ScaleOut Software Announces New Execution Platform for Redis Clients

Community Preview Release Demonstrates Breakthroughs in Ease of Use, Scaling, and Automated Recovery for Redis Clients

ScaleOut Software today announces support for Redis clients in ScaleOut StateServer® Version 5.11 as a community preview. With this release, Redis users can harness the company's flagship distributed caching product to connect to a cluster of ScaleOut servers and execute Redis commands. This integration of Redis open-source software with ScaleOut StateServer adds breakthrough capabilities for Redis users by dramatically simplifying cluster management, enabling seamless throughput scaling, and automating recovery from server and network outages. Targeted at enterprise users, ScaleOut StateServer now offers important new capabilities and the potential for substantial cost savings over competing commercial Redis products.

Redis clients can connect to a ScaleOut StateServer cluster in the same way that they connect to a Redis cluster and by using the same RESP protocol. This version implements all Redis data structures (strings, sets, sorted sets, lists, and hashes), as well as transactions, publish/subscribe commands, and utility commands. This release does not include support for streams, modules, LUA scripting, and AOF persistence. Redis support incorporates open source Redis version 6.2.5 code to process Redis commands, and it offers the flexibility to run on either Linux or Windows servers.

Unlike open-source Redis, ScaleOut StateServer implements fully consistent updates to stored data. In addition, ScaleOut StateServer's native APIs run alongside Redis commands and incorporate advanced features, such as data-parallel computing, streaming analytics, and coherent, wide-area data replication that are not available on open source Redis clusters.

Key capabilities include:

Actual Redis Open-Source Code : ScaleOut StateServer has integrated Redis version 6.2.5 into its software architecture to manage stored data as a single Redis database and to execute all Redis commands. Results produced by Redis commands are identical to those from a Redis open-source server.

: ScaleOut StateServer has integrated Redis version 6.2.5 into its software architecture to manage stored data as a single Redis database and to execute all Redis commands. Results produced by Redis commands are identical to those from a Redis open-source server. Dramatically Simplified and Enhanced Cluster Management : ScaleOut StateServer automatically manages all cluster operations, including hashslot creation, load-balancing, data replication, failure detection, and recovery. It distributes Redis hashslots across a server cluster and redistributes them as servers are added or removed. It also uses fully coherent cluster membership to detect server or network outages, rebalance workloads on surviving servers, and create additional replicas to maintain redundancy of stored data.

: ScaleOut StateServer automatically manages all cluster operations, including hashslot creation, load-balancing, data replication, failure detection, and recovery. It distributes Redis hashslots across a server cluster and redistributes them as servers are added or removed. It also uses fully coherent cluster membership to detect server or network outages, rebalance workloads on surviving servers, and create additional replicas to maintain redundancy of stored data. Advanced Client Management : ScaleOut StateServer simplifies client applications by always providing clients with accurate information about the location of hashslots. It automatically stalls client commands while hashslots are in motion to avoid client-side exceptions and ensure that clients always see a seamless cluster view.

: ScaleOut StateServer simplifies client applications by always providing clients with accurate information about the location of hashslots. It automatically stalls client commands while hashslots are in motion to avoid client-side exceptions and ensure that clients always see a seamless cluster view. Multi-Threaded Architecture: ScaleOut StateServer's multi-threaded architecture automatically uses all processing cores to accelerate the execution of Redis commands. This eliminates the single-threaded bottleneck created by Redis' event-loop architecture and avoids the complexity of deploying additional "shards" to boost throughput on each server.

"We are excited to provide a new execution platform for Redis clients with ScaleOut StateServer to meet the needs of enterprise users," said Dr. William Bain, ScaleOut Software's CEO and founder. "By incorporating this technology, Redis users can take advantage of ScaleOut StateServer's industry-leading features for cluster management to both reduce their operating costs and gain full consistency for stored data."

Benefits of Redis Support on ScaleOut StateServer

Incorporating Redis into ScaleOut StateServer's offers these key benefits:

Battle-Tested Software Architecture : Developed over more than 19 years and proven in hundreds of mission-critical deployments, ScaleOut StateServer's software technology was designed from the ground up for transparent throughput scaling with integrated high availability and maximum ease of use. In contrast, Redis was conceived as a single-server, data structure store and later enhanced to add clustering features.

: Developed over more than 19 years and proven in hundreds of mission-critical deployments, ScaleOut StateServer's software technology was designed from the ground up for transparent throughput scaling with integrated high availability and maximum ease of use. In contrast, Redis was conceived as a single-server, data structure store and later enhanced to add clustering features. Full Data Consistency : Unlike Redis clusters, which employ an eventual consistency model for updating stored data, ScaleOut StateServer implements full data consistency using a patented, quorum-based algorithm. This ensures that the caching cluster never serves stale data after a server fails and matches the needs of business-critical operations.

: Unlike Redis clusters, which employ an eventual consistency model for updating stored data, ScaleOut StateServer implements full data consistency using a patented, quorum-based algorithm. This ensures that the caching cluster never serves stale data after a server fails and matches the needs of business-critical operations. Transparent Throughput Scaling: By employing a multi-threaded software architecture to execute Redis commands, ScaleOut StateServer automatically scales its performance to take advantage of the processing cores on each server. In contrast, Redis uses a single-threaded event loop and requires that multiple "shards" be deployed on each server to increase processing throughput.

