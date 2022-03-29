AKHAN Appoints Kirk Hasserjian to Board of Directors

Prolific technology leader with high-volume manufacturing experience including AI/machine learning techniques for improved equipment performance

AKHAN, a technology company specializing in lab-grown electronics-grade diamond materials, today announced Kirk Hasserjian has joined its Board of Directors. The highly skilled executive joins AKHAN to support the commercialization of its Miraj Diamond® Platform.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the AKHAN Board," said Mr. Hasserjian. "I've been very impressed by AKHAN's Miraj Diamond® technology, the team, and its ability to serve and disrupt big markets. The company's inventions and R&D are exceptional – and I look forward to supporting their operations, manufacturing cell optimization and overall growth plans."

"I've had the pleasure of working with Kirk for many years at both Intel and Applied Materials and know first-hand his amazingly diverse skillset," said Tom Lacey, AKHAN's Chairman of the Board. "His experience successfully scaling multiple technologies into high volume markets is directly relevant to our business objectives. He will be a great complement to our team."

Mr. Hasserjian's career has spanned over 38 years in the high technology arena with a variety of leadership roles in R&D, operations, manufacturing, development, and data analytics. He's held technical and management positions at Intel, Formfactor, and Applied Materials. He is also a former director on the board of GT Advanced Technologies, a leader in Silicon Carbide (SiC) crystal growth. Mr. Hasserjian received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of San Francisco and a Master of Science degree in chemical engineering from Stanford University.

"Kirk is a great addition to the AKHAN Board," said AKHAN CEO Craig Mitchell. "In addition to his extensive corporate experience, he's a thoughtful, insightful person with a sharp, analytical mind. We are confident he will help us avoid potential pitfalls associated with the commercialization of new technologies and quickly achieve our high-volume production goals."

AKHAN's Miraj Diamond® Technology will revolutionize the future through its Glass, Optics and Electronics technology offerings. AKHAN's patented and proprietary designs, processes, materials, and equipment will empower business leaders and engineers to develop and commercialize a new generation of products that are stronger, lighter, more powerful and more heat tolerant.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is enabling the "Diamond Age" of innovation. The technology company specializes in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab grown, electronics-grade diamond materials that deliver unprecedented performance in applications ranging from display glass and optics to semiconductors for consumer, automotive, defense and industrial markets. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.

