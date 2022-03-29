The Mather Group Opens Second Office in Houston Metropolitan Area

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a wealth management firm with 10 offices across the country and more than $8.1 billion in assets under management (AUM)1, has announced its April 1 opening of a second office in the Houston metropolitan area. The new office is located at 1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 380, in Spring, Texas.

TMG's new location will provide greater access for clients in The Woodlands/Spring areas, including the firm's more than 350 clients who are current or retired employees of ExxonMobil Corporation. Just minutes from the ExxonMobil campus, it offers an additional location for hosting client meetings on an appointment-only basis. TMG's 18 local employees will continue to operate primarily out of the existing office in the Galleria area of Houston, which opened in 2014.

"With such a significant number of clients in and around Houston, we are excited about adding another office here," said Chris Behrens, TMG CEO. "We're always looking for ways to enhance the client experience, and making it easier for clients who prefer to meet with us in person is an example of the investments we make in that effort."

The firm's growth in Texas is a result of networking and client referrals as well as acquisitions. In September 2020, TMG acquired Houston-based PartnersInWealth—just three months after its June 2020 acquisition of Barnett Financial, which established its presence in Austin. TMG also has an office in Dallas, which it opened in 2016.

"The Spring office is going to be so much more convenient for our clients on the north side of Houston," according to Amanda Muse, Senior Director of Wealth Management for Texas and the Western Region. "Given Houston traffic, this could save about two hours of drive time so it's a meaningful benefit to have a meeting place in their neighborhood."

TMG's progress has been recognized by various financial and business publications that assess RIA firms. Most notably, it was ranked #56 among Barron's 2021 list of Top 100 RIA Firms in the country, improving its year-over-year ranking more than any other firms on the list.2

The firm offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment, and estate planning guidance. Investment recommendations are not tied to commissions. Clients pay for the firm's experienced advice on a fee-only basis, typically as a percentage of assets under management. This approach helps align the interests of the firm and the client.

ABOUT TMG

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Nashville Area, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle Area, and Washington, DC Area, TMG is a fee-only fiduciary firm serving primarily high-net-worth individuals. TMG's professionals simplify clients' lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

1 Assets under management (AUM) as of 2/28/22.

2 Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. Information is accurate as of the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist. Visit the TMG website for more information regarding its awards and recognition.

