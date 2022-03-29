Global Smart Irrigation Market to 2026 - Featuring Banyan Water, Hunter Industries and Netafim Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Irrigation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart irrigation market was estimated to be at $1.26 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.69% and reach $2.75 billion by 2026.

The growth in the global smart irrigation market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for sustainability and increased mechanization and automation in agriculture industry.

Irrigation, often known as watering, is the agricultural practice of applying controlled measures of water to land to aid in the growth of crops, as well as to produce landscaping plants and lawns.

Smart irrigation process helps in automating the irrigation procedure and reducing the water use which ultimately reduces the irrigation cost, gives better understanding of the soil and crop moisture content, timely notifications of the abnormalities in soil, good long- term health of the landscape.

The smart irrigation market is at a growth phase. Agricultural consumes more than 50% of the water for irrigation. Therefore, as an acceptable solution, there is a need to reduce agricultural water use by utilizing water in the right quantities. Internet-based software systems provide a cost-effective approach to water management, thereby promoting the global smart irrigation market.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage in staff availability in the industry has resulted in the introduction of smart irrigation systems worldwide. However, it has also helped understand the value of smart irrigation due to people's concern for food security, poverty, and global economic impact. Therefore, smart irrigation practitioners have responded positively to this crisis, and therefore, the global smart irrigation market is anticipated to bounce back more robustly in the future.

Market Segmentation

Application - Agricultural and Non-Agricultural

Component - Controller, Sensor, Water Flow Meter, and Others

System - Weather-Based Controller System and Sensor-Based Controller System

Business Model - Irrigation-as-a-Product and Irrigation-as-a-Service

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

South America - Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Rest-of-South America

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, and Rest-of-Europe

U.K.

Middle East and Africa - Israel and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

China

Asia-Pacific - India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated global smart irrigation market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market about the smart irrigation market?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global smart irrigation market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the smart irrigation market based on the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What is the competitive benchmarking of the key smart irrigation companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

What is the market share analysis in each segment expected to record during the forecast period, along with the growth percentage?

What is the type of players operating in the market ecosystem of smart irrigation, and what is their significance in the global market?

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increased Government Initiatives to Promote Water Conservation

Increased Mechanization and Automation in Agriculture Industry

Decreasing Cost of Components

Challenges

High Initial Infrastructure Cost

Lack of Technical Knowledge and Skills

Opportunities

Growth in 5G Network for Remote Monitoring

Growing Adoption of Modern Technologies across Different Regions

Expansion of Augmented Reality Applications across Farming Operations

Companies Mentioned

Banyan Water, Inc.

CALSENSE

Galcon

Hunter Industries

HydroPoint

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Netafim

Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

Rachio inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

RainMachine - Green Electronics LLC

Scotts Irrigation & Landscaping

Skydrop

Stevens Water Monitoring System Inc.

The Toro Company

