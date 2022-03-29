Insights on the Video Streaming Software Global Market to 2027 - Featuring IBM, Brightcove and Sonic Foundry Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Video Streaming Software Market By Component, By deployment, By streaming type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video streaming software market size is expected to reach $18.09 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Video streaming is defined as the constant transmission of different video files from a server to a viewer. Through this process, users do not need to download videos and can simply watch videos online. This streamed video content can range from movies, TV shows, and live-streamed content. Some of the major platforms that offer streaming videos to their subscribers are Hulu and Netflix.

The high penetration of smartphones and the growing population of internet users across the world are estimated to propel the growth of the video streaming software market during the forecast period. In addition, the technological advancements in the digital media sector are further projected to fuel the growth of the video streaming software market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the acceptance of video content for educational purposes has been increased due to a substantial increase in the consumption and simple access to video content because of the massive penetration of smartphones and the high availability of the internet.

The massive deployment of digital media across several industries has given rise to the increased viewer preference toward various streaming solutions and services, hence offering new growth avenues for the players operating in the video streaming software market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various aspects of the business domain. The video streaming software market is positively impacted by the pandemic. There are several restrictions and regulations imposed on people as well as businesses including the travel ban, lockdown, and social distancing, which encouraged people to better engage in the virtual world through videos. The lockdown has increased the demand for more video content and boosted the popularity of VoD and OTT subscriptions, as people were forced to stay inside their own homes.

Along with that, several business organizations and companies have also adopted work from home culture, which compelled them to use video streaming as their communication model for business continuity and thus, augmented the demand for video streaming software in the market.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising penetration of internet users and smartphones

The increasing population of smartphone users and high penetration of the internet are among the key aspects expanding the number of online users. This is expected to further augment the demand for real-time video services that is expected to open new growth avenues for the video streaming software market during the forecast period. The number of smartphone users will constantly increase in the future years, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the video streaming software market during the forecast period. Also, the consumption of video content has surged across the world that is expected to accelerate the market growth.

The increasing popularity of OTT platforms

The increasing popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime across the world is estimated to augment the growth of the video streaming software market over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing demand for high-quality video content by the audience is encouraging these platforms to introduce better video content on their platform and hence, fueling the growth of the video streaming software market over the forecast period.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

The huge cost of content creation and the growing concerns regarding content piracy

There is a surge in the demand for more exclusive video content, which is encouraging enterprises to invest more in various phases of the video streaming process to improve their video creation process. One of the key challenges faced by video content creators is the duplication of their video content around numerous regions and different industrial verticals. These kinds of problems add to the total cost of the content for the organizations. The piracy of video content is very high around the world that is expected to hinder the demand for video streaming software around the world.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Services

Solutions

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Streaming

Live Streaming

Video-On-Demand Streaming

By End User

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Academia & Education

Healthcare

Government

Other

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Brightcove, Inc.

Panopto, Inc.

Kaltura, Inc.

Vimeo.com, Inc. (IAC Group)

Qumu Corporation

Haivision Systems Inc.

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. (Polycom, Inc.)

Vbrick Systems, Inc.

