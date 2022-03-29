Relation Insurance Services, Inc. Acquires the Assets of Dixon Insurance Services, LLC

Transaction adds to Relation's presence in the Central Region and further expands Relation's footprint in Arkansas
Relation Insurance Services, Inc. ("Relation"), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of Arkansas-based Dixon Insurance Services, LLC ("Dixon"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Dixon Insurance Services, LLC ("Dixon") is a multi-line P&C agency with a heavy focus on commercial lines within the farm and agriculture industry. Dixon is headquartered in Lake City, AR. The Company will fold into Relation's Central Region and will report up through Mark Kochner.
"We are proud to welcome the entire Dixon team to Relation and are excited about expanding our presence in Arkansas with them," said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. "Dixon brings expertise in the agriculture industry, and we look forward to serving their customers and growing our presence throughout the country."
About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.
Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,200 employees across more than 125 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.
