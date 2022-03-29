The Worldwide Big Data Analytics in Education Industry is Expected to Reach $47.8 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market By Sector, By Application, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global big data analytics in education market size is expected to reach $47.82 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 20.79% CAGR during the forecast period.

Big data analytics has made it possible to achieve academic goals as well as improve the learning skills of the students. The performance of students should not be limited only to conventional exams and tests. With the help of big data analytics, the data of every student can be easily tracked and analyzed to know about their weaknesses, strengths, and answer times for different subjects, and questions they are unable to answer. Mentors and teachers can create an environment that enables the students to improve their skills by getting the information and giving feedback, instruction, and extra support to those students who need it.

In the education sector, online courses, learning and teaching activities produce a large amount of data. By having appropriate data, teachers can know about the academic performance of students and provide instant feedback and draw out learning patterns.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This pandemic has affected almost all industries, but big data analytics is expected to have a positive impact because of the adoption of digital mode and increased investment in big data analytics by the education sector. This is because of the various restrictions imposed by the governments across various nations, such as lockdown, social distancing norms, closure of all educational institutions, which resulted in the adoption of an online mode of teaching by various educational bodies and learners.

Through the adoption of advanced technologies in education, both educators and students get connected with each other in order to get knowledge and skill. Teachers are using innovative methods to teach their students through audio and visuals. However, it is estimated that this market is expected to continue to grow even after the pandemic.

Market Growth Factors:

Reduce the risk of student attrition

Big data can be used for predicting the number of students who may dropout in future from the courses they are pursuing. By using big data analytics, educational institutions can evaluate the way a student performs during the whole year and then predict whether they is expected to drop or not. Moreover, by conducting such analysis educational institutions can also predict the number of students interested in a particular course before introducing it.

Enhance learning procedure

Use of big data analytics in education provide learner with the access to more information which enables them to gain more knowledge and skills. Additionally, the availability of appropriate data also let the teachers improve the reading material they provide in terms of quality and thus helps the learners to overcome the issues they are facing during the learning process. Moreover, big data analytics help students to enhance their learning by getting advantage of customized modules as per their requirements. These customized modules is expected to further help the learners to be more attentive to the particular portion they are required to learn more and result in more productivity.

Market Restraining Factor:

Obstacles in training teachers and educators

Training teachers and educators for operating big data analytics is one of the major challenges faced by the educational institutions since teachers were well versed with the conventional way of teaching, it is difficult for them to adapt according to these advanced technologies. Although big data analytics offers multiple benefits and advantages over conventional methods of teaching, some educators might not be comfortable with changing their pedagogy style. Their reluctance to learn may come from a strong belief in their self-developed techniques and strategies.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Sector

Higher Education

K-12

Preschool

By Application

Skill Assessment

Behavior Detection

Course Recommendation

Student Attrition Rate Detection

Others

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Blackboard, Inc. (Providence Equity Partners)

Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

