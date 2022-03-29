The Worldwide Big Data Analytics in Education Industry is Expected to Reach $47.8 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market By Sector, By Application, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global big data analytics in education market size is expected to reach $47.82 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 20.79% CAGR during the forecast period.
Big data analytics has made it possible to achieve academic goals as well as improve the learning skills of the students. The performance of students should not be limited only to conventional exams and tests. With the help of big data analytics, the data of every student can be easily tracked and analyzed to know about their weaknesses, strengths, and answer times for different subjects, and questions they are unable to answer. Mentors and teachers can create an environment that enables the students to improve their skills by getting the information and giving feedback, instruction, and extra support to those students who need it.
In the education sector, online courses, learning and teaching activities produce a large amount of data. By having appropriate data, teachers can know about the academic performance of students and provide instant feedback and draw out learning patterns.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
This pandemic has affected almost all industries, but big data analytics is expected to have a positive impact because of the adoption of digital mode and increased investment in big data analytics by the education sector. This is because of the various restrictions imposed by the governments across various nations, such as lockdown, social distancing norms, closure of all educational institutions, which resulted in the adoption of an online mode of teaching by various educational bodies and learners.
Through the adoption of advanced technologies in education, both educators and students get connected with each other in order to get knowledge and skill. Teachers are using innovative methods to teach their students through audio and visuals. However, it is estimated that this market is expected to continue to grow even after the pandemic.
Market Growth Factors:
Reduce the risk of student attrition
Big data can be used for predicting the number of students who may dropout in future from the courses they are pursuing. By using big data analytics, educational institutions can evaluate the way a student performs during the whole year and then predict whether they is expected to drop or not. Moreover, by conducting such analysis educational institutions can also predict the number of students interested in a particular course before introducing it.
Enhance learning procedure
Use of big data analytics in education provide learner with the access to more information which enables them to gain more knowledge and skills. Additionally, the availability of appropriate data also let the teachers improve the reading material they provide in terms of quality and thus helps the learners to overcome the issues they are facing during the learning process. Moreover, big data analytics help students to enhance their learning by getting advantage of customized modules as per their requirements. These customized modules is expected to further help the learners to be more attentive to the particular portion they are required to learn more and result in more productivity.
Market Restraining Factor:
Obstacles in training teachers and educators
Training teachers and educators for operating big data analytics is one of the major challenges faced by the educational institutions since teachers were well versed with the conventional way of teaching, it is difficult for them to adapt according to these advanced technologies. Although big data analytics offers multiple benefits and advantages over conventional methods of teaching, some educators might not be comfortable with changing their pedagogy style. Their reluctance to learn may come from a strong belief in their self-developed techniques and strategies.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Sector
- Higher Education
- K-12
- Preschool
By Application
- Skill Assessment
- Behavior Detection
- Course Recommendation
- Student Attrition Rate Detection
- Others
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Verisk Analytics, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Alteryx, Inc.
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Blackboard, Inc. (Providence Equity Partners)
- Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)
