UFC® to Make History in Singapore in June

UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA Will Mark UFC's First Pay-Per-View and Championship Title Bouts Hosted in Southeast Asia

Featured Bouts Include

(C) Glover Teixeira vs. (#2) Jiri Prochazka

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. (#5) Taila Santos

UFC®, the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, today announced a pair of historic firsts which will take place in The Lion City, Singapore.

UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will take place on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the first-ever numbered UFC Pay-Per-View to be held in Southeast Asia. The event will also feature the region's first UFC championship bouts, as UFC world light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.

UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will be UFC's fourth event hosted in Singapore with support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). In planning the return of live events in Asia, UFC selected Singapore because of its proven health and safety track record and its outstanding infrastructure across all components – both of which are key to ensuring the successful production of a premium international event.

UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will place Singapore alongside other major international locations to hold multiple UFC events including Tokyo, London and New York City. The presentation of a numbered Pay-Per-View event to Southeast Asia signifies the development of UFC in the region and the mixed martial arts promotion's remarkable global growth.

"I can't wait for our first Pay-Per-View event in Singapore," said UFC President Dana White. "The fights have been incredible this year and we're going to deliver an absolutely stacked card for the amazing fans in Southeast Asia."

"Singapore will be the very first city in Southeast Asia to host a PPV event and UFC 275 is going to be huge! Asia's biggest stars will be featured on a top caliber card, and the jam-packed fight week will be one to remember," said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "We are thankful for STB's support for this historic event in Singapore that will proudly showcase this vibrant and dynamic city."

"UFC 275 will be the first UFC numbered event in Asia after a decade, and its presence highlights Singapore's position as a leading destination for sports in the region," said Ms Ong Ling Lee, Director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board. "It is also a timely boost to our vibrancy and attractiveness as a lifestyle destination, as more international visitors return to Singapore."

In 2014, UFC held its first event in Singapore, UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs. Lim, followed by UFC Fight Night Singapore: Holm vs. Correia in 2017, UFC Fight Night Singapore: Cerrone vs. Edwards in 2018, and UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren in 2019. UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will be the fifth event overall to be held in Singapore.

Leading global live entertainment company AEG Presents has been appointed as the official promoter of UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA in Singapore.

"AEG is extremely proud to be associated with UFC to bring this marquee event to Singapore," said Adam Wilkes, President and CEO, AEG Asia Pacific. "UFC 275 will be an amazing experience for fight fans and for those who love, and have missed, world class events."

UFC WORLD LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

In the ultra-competitive light heavyweight division, UFC world champion Glover Teixeira (33-7, fighting out of Bethel, CT, USA by way of Governador Valadares, Brazil) will make his first title defense since winning the belt with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. Standing across the Octagon will be first-time title contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1, fighting out of Hosteradice, Czechia) who earned his shot with back-to-back KOs of No. 7 Volkan Oezdamir in his UFC debut then No. 3 Dominick Reyes.

UFC WORLD WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Women's pound-for-pound best, UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) will make her seventh defense of the title and look to extend her eight-fight win streak. Dana White's Contender Series veteran and No. 5 contender Taila Santos (19-1, Jaragua Do Sul, Brazil) earns her first title contention after a blazing four-fight win streak.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) will face former title challenger Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Mezzocorona, Italy).

A pair of surging middleweights return to the Octagon when Brendan Allen (18-5, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) meets Jacob Malkoun (6-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia).

South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) aims to rebound in his 11th Octagon appearance and make a push towards the division's top 15 when he faces Dana White's Contender Series signee Saimon Oliveira (18-4, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil).

Additional bouts will be announced over the coming weeks.

UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will begin at 6 a.m. SGT with the prelims, followed by the main card at 10 a.m.

