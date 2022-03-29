Skyward Specialty Announces New D&O Solutions for Non-Standard HOA Market

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. ("Skyward Specialty" or the "Company") is expanding its Management Liability solutions by offering targeted directors and officers (D&O) coverage to Non-Standard Non-Profit Condominium and Homeowner Associations (HOA).

With the new coverage, board members of non-standard, or distressed HOAs can manage their association more effectively without the distractions that come from disgruntled, litigious homeowners.

"We task our underwriting leaders to understand the changes in their division's landscape and identify opportunities where our niche specialization can serve an underserved market," said John Burkhart, President of Specialty Lines. "Here, we have done just that. We recognized the lack of D&O market capacity for disrupted HOAs and applied our expertise to help solve the problem for our broker partners."

Non-Standard HOA coverage specifically targets associations with prior claim activity, assessment issues, declining property values, high foreclosure rate, unsuccessful new development or insolvency exposures. Board members of HOAs in this condition regularly must make difficult decisions while managing the association, often encountering claims and threats of legal action.

"Condominium and homeowner association management is becoming more and more complex. Now more than ever, HOAs face enormous financial pressure, which impacts board members' decisions," said Michael Abdulahad, Senior Vice President of Management Liability. "As associations, especially those who have already experienced difficulty, continue to make tough decisions, providing specialized D&O coverage is necessary to limit board members' exposure entirely."

On the heels of the recent D&O expansion into the cannabis marketplace, the addition of Non-Standard Non-Profit HOA coverage is another unique solution added to the Company's Management Liability portfolio.

ABOUT SKYWARD SPECIALTY

Skyward Specialty is a growing specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. For its most recent fiscal year, the Company had nearly one billion dollars in gross written premium. The Company has eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S – with a total of 12 underwriting units.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit www.skywardinsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005672/en/