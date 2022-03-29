Skyward Specialty Announces New D&O Solutions for Non-Standard HOA Market

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. ("Skyward Specialty" or the "Company") is expanding its Management Liability solutions by offering targeted directors and officers (D&O) coverage to Non-Standard Non-Profit Condominium and Homeowner Associations (HOA).
With the new coverage, board members of non-standard, or distressed HOAs can manage their association more effectively without the distractions that come from disgruntled, litigious homeowners.
"We task our underwriting leaders to understand the changes in their division's landscape and identify opportunities where our niche specialization can serve an underserved market," said John Burkhart, President of Specialty Lines. "Here, we have done just that. We recognized the lack of D&O market capacity for disrupted HOAs and applied our expertise to help solve the problem for our broker partners."
Non-Standard HOA coverage specifically targets associations with prior claim activity, assessment issues, declining property values, high foreclosure rate, unsuccessful new development or insolvency exposures. Board members of HOAs in this condition regularly must make difficult decisions while managing the association, often encountering claims and threats of legal action.
"Condominium and homeowner association management is becoming more and more complex. Now more than ever, HOAs face enormous financial pressure, which impacts board members' decisions," said Michael Abdulahad, Senior Vice President of Management Liability. "As associations, especially those who have already experienced difficulty, continue to make tough decisions, providing specialized D&O coverage is necessary to limit board members' exposure entirely."
On the heels of the recent D&O expansion into the cannabis marketplace, the addition of Non-Standard Non-Profit HOA coverage is another unique solution added to the Company's Management Liability portfolio.
ABOUT SKYWARD SPECIALTY
Skyward Specialty is a growing specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. For its most recent fiscal year, the Company had nearly one billion dollars in gross written premium. The Company has eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S – with a total of 12 underwriting units.
Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit www.skywardinsurance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005672/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.