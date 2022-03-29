Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Volta Inc. (VLTA) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Volta Inc. ("Volta" or the "Company") VLTA. The investigation concerns whether Volta has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Volta is an American electric vehicle infrastructure company.
On March 28, 2022, the Company announced the resignation of its founder/CEO Scott Mercer, and the resignation of its co-founder/president Chris Wendel. Since the August business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, the Company has restated 3Q results, delayed 4Q earnings report, withdrawn participation from Davidson Inaugural EV-related conference, and now announced leadership changes. On this news, the price of Volta shares declined by $0.76 per share, or approximately 18.4%, from $4.13 per share to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.
