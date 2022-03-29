Windstream Enterprise Expands OfficeSuite UC® Availability into Europe and Asia Pacific

Windstream Enterprise's award-winning unified communications platform now powers workforce communications and connectivity across 16 international markets worldwide

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading managed communications service provider, announced its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, OfficeSuite UC®, is now available in Europe and Asia Pacific.

OfficeSuite UC is a cloud-based unified communications (UC) platform that streamlines information sharing and team collaboration across an increasingly globalized work environment. This proprietary platform includes more than 100 enterprise-grade features that resolve the global complexity of communications and collaboration for any organization and can easily scale to 20,000 users.

"Gartner predicts that global UC spending will grow at a 4.1% CAGR and reach $50.8 billion by 20251," said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer of Windstream Enterprise. "The rising globalization of business has created an insatiable demand for flexible, integrated solutions that empower better communication and collaboration—across international borders. The expansion of our OfficeSuite UC solution in Europe and Asia Pacific is answering a very significant need in an ever-evolving market."

"Work-from-anywhere" is no longer an intra-U.S. concept; "anywhere" may mean any location across the globe. U.S. enterprises with covered service locations outside of the U.S. can rely on OfficeSuite UC to provide a seamless, secure communications and collaboration experience with:

Flexible access from any Internet-connected desktop or mobile device, whether or not that device is managed by the enterprise;

from any Internet-connected desktop or mobile device, whether or not that device is managed by the enterprise; Global time zone support to foster a work-from-anywhere environment;

to foster a work-from-anywhere environment; Free intra-company calling that bundles OfficeSuite UC calls within a company's monthly per seat fee;

that bundles OfficeSuite UC calls within a company's monthly per seat fee; International numbers to give workers local telephone presence at the international location, and

to give workers local telephone presence at the international location, and Local number portability to allow users to retain their existing phone numbers for use with this solution.

With OfficeSuite UC, U.S.-based clients with operations in covered service locations within Europe and Asia will now have access to an unrivaled digital experience via the best-in-class WE Connect portal, a single pane of glass complete with intuitive desktop and mobile applications for real-time visibility, administrative control and end-user communication tools. Furthermore, Windstream Enterprise customers can ensure higher resiliency, optimized performance, and enhanced security by converting UC and contact center services on a fully converged, cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework.

"Windstream Enterprise has provided OfficeSuite UC and Contact Center services for more than 15 years, and thousands of enterprise customers trust us as a market leader in UCaaS," said Austin Herrington, vice president of product marketing at Windstream Enterprise. "Named in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, three years in a row, OfficeSuite UC now allows our current clients and prospects to leverage the solution globally, with secure access to voice, chat, virtual meetings and content sharing in compliance with regulatory requirements."

"Our U.S.-based clients needed the ability to support users in international locations. We delivered," said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. "By combining our leading-edge technology with our industry-first service guarantees and our superior team of technology experts, Windstream Enterprise solidifies its place as an international leader within this multibillion-dollar unified communications and collaborations market."

OfficeSuite UC pricing is competitive and structured on a per-seat basis and available in the following 16 covered service locations:

Australia Italy Austria Japan Belgium Netherlands Canada New Zealand France Spain Germany Switzerland Hong Kong United Kingdom Ireland United States

