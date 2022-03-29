Orion Launches the Orion Network, a New Digital Platform to Help Independent Advisors Make Connections to Power Growth

Powered by Chalice, the Orion Network is an All-in-one Marketplace for Independent RIAs and Matchmaking Tool for Advisors in the Market for M&A

Orion announces the launch of the Orion Network, a curated list of practice management resources and a network of potential partners to help independent advisors pursue their business goals and breakaway brokers achieve independence. The Orion Network, a digital marketplace and matching tool powered by Chalice, has two distinct and important functions to serve the needs of advisors. First, it's a digital marketplace of discounted practice management resources available exclusively to Orion's advisor clients. Second, it's an online community of advisors and firms looking to connect to facilitate M&A transactions.

"Advisors don't have to spend valuable time and money vetting third-party providers or potential partners. The work has already been done to bring together a network of valuable resources all aimed at helping independent advisors accelerate their growth and achieve specific business goals," said Todd Bertucci, executive vice president, enterprise solutions & M&A sales, Orion. "For two decades, Orion has played a leading role in connecting advisors to top technology integration partners and business-building tools. The Orion Network is just one more way we're introducing them directly to the people and products that can transform their businesses."

Access to a Network of Curated Partners to Power Growth

The Orion Network offers advisors access to preferred rates from more than 100 renowned third-party service providers. The list includes Fortune 500 group health insurance, IT, payroll, marketing, compliance and back-office related cost savings, and many other benefits that help advisors throughout the lifecycle of their careers. Advisors can use the digital marketplace to connect to partners and resources on their own or leverage Orion's Strategic Relationship Consultants' expertise to identify the third-party providers suited to their needs.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Orion. Our goal was to create a marketplace solution that gives our enterprise partners the benefits, resources, and tools necessary to perform and be at their very best, and Orion is committed to delivering their advisor clients the same. The Orion Network application makes it incredibly easy for Orion's clients to seamlessly collaborate with national service providers to receive exclusive benefits and discounts. We very much look forward to enhancing their offering to best serve independent advisors," explains Keith Gregg, CEO of Chalice Network.

Orion Facilitates Important Connections Matching Buyers, Sellers and Tuck-ins

The Orion Network also serves as an online community of advisors and digital matching tool to connect advisors and independent RIA firms exploring M&A opportunities. Whether you're an established RIA looking to merge with another like-minded firm to gain scale, or you're an individual advisor or breakaway broker looking to join an existing firm, the Orion Network can help match firms and facilitate introductions. The digital platform uses an algorithm to match buyer and seller profiles based on shared goals, whether it's transitioning from a broker-dealer to the independent RIA model, succession planning, talent acquisition or inorganic growth.

"When breaking away from a captive environment and moving toward independence, advisors are faced with the important decision to either start their own independent RIA or join an existing firm," added Bertucci. "We understand this is a complex decision both financially and emotionally. Finding the right culture fit is key and having confidence that the firms participating in M&A conversations are well-suited and willing to meaningfully engage can save advisors time and help facilitate a strong match. Twenty years of serving RIAs makes Orion uniquely positioned to serve as a connector and transition guide for those advisors exploring independence."

"As a charter member firm, we're excited to be part of the Orion Network and the effort to support and fuel the growth of the independent advisor channel," said Marty Bicknell, CEO & President, Mariner Wealth Advisors. "Today, advisors have plenty of affiliation options and business models to choose from when deciding to go independent. It can be daunting to think about where to start. Whether a firm is looking to join an existing practice or start their own independent firm, the Orion Network can help connect like-minded firms efficiently, saving them time and effort."

To Join the Orion Network

Direct access to the list of discounted affinity service providers is available to Orion clients through the Orion Connect platform. Please contact the practice management team for access at practicemanagement@orion.com.

For more about Orion Practice Management educational content and programs, please visit www.orion.com/practice-management.

Advisors considering a move to independence who are interested in joining the Orion Network can contact the Orion transition team who can provide access to the network and start the important work of making valuable connections. The platform hosts valuable content, resources, and solutions for breakaway advisors.

SPECIAL EVENT: Advisors can also join Orion, Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, at 3 p.m. (EDT) for an informational webinar, Finding the Perfect Match: A New Network for Transitioning Advisors.

About Orion

Orion is the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, HiddenLevers, and BasisCode create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. As a result, Orion supports more than 2,300 independent advisory firms with $1.9 trillion in assets under administration and $63 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of Dec. 31, 2021), making Orion the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

About Chalice Network™

Chalice Network is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at http://www.chalicenetwork.com.

