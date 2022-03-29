Global In-orbit and De-orbiting Services Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global In-orbit and De-orbiting Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers an assessment of evolving market segments within the space industry that are looking to support both the established incumbents and NewSpace market participants.

Specifically, discussion covers the evolution of the in-orbit and de-orbiting services market, including the fast-growing need for sustainable space operations and how that translates into the need for dedicated de-orbiting services and in-orbit repair/augmentation services.

Low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations involving multiple satellites are the key source of demand for these services. Once these mega constellations reach the end of their installation phase and enter their respective expansive/replacement phases, many satellites will need to be de-orbited and/or serviced.

Geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) satellites will also require repair/augmentation when they near the end of their mission lives. As some of the satellites are being deployed with in-built de-orbiting capability, they might not become available for de-orbiting services. Some low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites might utilize their proximity to Earth such that their orbits decay organically, causing burnout when they re-enter the atmosphere (subject to varying timelines).

With multiple satellite constellations being installed to support commercial business models, the operators need to ensure their space assets are available at all times for uninterrupted downstream services. This requires both timely replacement of defunct satellites and the repair/augmentation of usable satellites (as per evolving mission requirements). This study discusses the key segments of demand for these services.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Which satellites require de-orbiting services?

Which satellites require in-orbit servicing?

How operational is the market? How is demand for such services evolving?

What are some examples/use cases?

What are the growth opportunities for firms in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the In-orbit and De-orbiting Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for the In-orbit and De-orbiting Services Market

Growth Restraints for the In-orbit and De-orbiting Services Market

Total Market Demand Forecast (Units) by Certainty Scenarios, In-orbit and De-orbiting Services Market

Current State of Demand - Satellites Launched (2015-Q3 2021)

In-orbit Servicing - Satellite-enabled Mission Life Extension of Large Satellites

De-orbiting Services - Small Satellite-enabled Sustainable Space Operations

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Serial-produced Small Satellites for De-orbiting Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Space Traffic Management Services for In-orbit Servicing and De-orbiting Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - AI-enabled Robotics for In-orbit Servicing and De-orbiting Services

