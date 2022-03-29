LeaseQuery Named Leading Lease Accounting Software in the G2 Spring Grid Report

LeaseQuery received the highest user satisfaction scores, identifying the company as the leading lease accounting software on the market
LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced that it has been established as the market leader in the G2 Spring Lease Accounting Grid Report. The report identifies the latest market trends in technology and software based on user reviews. LeaseQuery is currently the top lease accounting software, due to its high score in user satisfaction and large market presence.
The overall satisfaction score from users ranked nearly 25% higher than competitors. LeaseQuery also scored highest amongst the leaders in the following categories:
- Ease of setup (94%)
- Quality of support (94%)
- Ease of doing business with (96%)
- Ease of use (90%)
- Headed in the right direction (97%)
- Ease of admin (91%)
LeaseQuery has the fastest implementation time compared to the other leaders in the space, as well as the quickest monthly ROI.
"We are thrilled to provide our customers with the top lease accounting solution on the market," said David Clark, Vice President of Customer Experience at LeaseQuery. "I'm especially proud of our excellent score in quality of support and ease of setup. Our customer success and implementation teams work closely with our customers, and it's great to see it reflected in this feedback through their reviews."
Utilizing the number one lease accounting solution for user satisfaction enables businesses to comply with confidence and make smarter financial decisions. To learn how LeaseQuery sets the standard with simple solutions for complex accounting needs, visit www.leasequery.com.
About LeaseQuery
LeaseQuery makes accountants' lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery's core platform, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.
