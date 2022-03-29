AM Best Suspends All Commercial Activities in Russia

AM Best has suspended all commercial activities to clients in Russia and has withdrawn all Credit Ratings on Russia-based (re)insurance companies, subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) and in advance of the EU's April 15, 2022, deadline. In addition, AM Best has terminated the provision and redistribution of all information products and services to clients in Russia with immediate effect.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005667/en/