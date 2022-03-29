Marketplacer Announces Expansion to US Senior Leadership Team

Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, announced today the continued expansion of their Leadership team. Richard Hankin joins Marketplacer's US team as vice president of US sales, and Praveen Vemulapalli is promoted to assume the new role of VP, Sales Engineering.

Richard Hankin has been with Marketplacer at their global headquarters in Australia, managing the sales across the APAC region since 2020. Under his leadership, Marketplacer supported the development of more than 100 innovative marketplaces including Woolworths, Singtel Optus and more. He has been instrumental in expanding how businesses traditionally think of marketplaces, guiding businesses as diverse as airlines, sports teams, restaurants, and more.

"I've had a front-row seat to seeing businesses blossom in the face of significant adversity over the past two years by embracing this new technology," said Hankin. "It's truly a game-changer not just for retailers, but for any business, and I can't wait to introduce it to the US market."

"This is a dynamic space with so much interest, and we are thrilled to have Richard join us in the US," said Jim Stirewalt, US President of Marketplacer. "He brings not only significant experience in the retail sector and PAAS marketplace technology, but he's guided hundreds of customers as they transition to a marketplace strategy. His expertise will be invaluable to the US market."

Additional executive personnel moves include Praveen Vemulapalli, former Senior Director of Sales Engineering, who has assumed the role of VP, Sales Engineering. Praveen will continue to scale the growing Sales Engineering team in close coordination with Platform and SI partners' counterparts to help guide retailers' technical journey as they incorporate Marketplacer into their e-commerce strategy. He previously held positions at NetSuite and Oracle and was a co-founder of Order Management Systems.

Marketplacer is at the forefront, supporting brands, communities, and individuals to build retail marketplaces around communities and passions. E-commerce sales jumped a staggering 33.6% in 2020, according to eMarketer, thanks in large part to the pandemic. According to data from PYMNTS, Amazon took in 51.2% of those sales. But, in 2022 and beyond, that trend will shift as retail recovers from the pandemic and new leaders emerge thanks to the ease and affordability of third-party marketplace platforms.

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build a successful and scalable online marketplace at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped over 95 businesses build and deploy their very own successful marketplace strategies and connected over 25,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for powering business transformations of companies around the world. Visit www.marketplacer.com for more information.

