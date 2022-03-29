Rick Schreuder Joins MERGE West as the New EVP, Business Development Leader

MERGE welcomes experienced executive leader to help achieve elevated growth goals

MERGE, a premier storytelling technology agency focused on health, wealth and happiness, announced the appointment of Rick Schreuder as the new Executive Vice President, Business Development Leader in the firm's West region. Rick will work closely with the business development leadership team to help grow MERGE's health, wealth and happiness offerings, generating new business growth and adding new clients to the agency's growing roster.

Rick is an executive leader with global client and agency management experience, including a strong focus on business development, managing teams and budgets. His 35 years of expertise range across a variety of marketing channels, with proven business growth for notable clients such as Bloomin' Brands, Goodyear, Microsoft, Office Depot, Taco Bell and United Airlines.

"I'm thrilled and humbled to join such an incredibly smart group of people focused on growing the MERGE offering," said Schreuder.

Prior to joining MERGE, Rick was President of the Wunderman Chicago office for 13 years, where he led a successful acquisition of DesignKitchen, a leading digital and interactive agency in the Chicago area. He was also part of several major WPP Network new business wins, including Burger King, H&R Block, and the U.S. Navy.

"I'm excited to have Rick join us as the newest member of the MERGE West Leadership team," said Jean May, President of MERGE West. "Rick brings the energy and experience we need to elevate our presence in the market and achieve our aggressive growth goals for the region and network."

In his spare time, Rick is an avid skier and runner. He is also a USA Hockey Certified Coach with 13 years of coaching and over 400 games of experience.

About MERGE

MERGE promotes health, wealth and happiness in the world by merging storytelling with technology and offers marketing and technology clients full-service capabilities including strategy, creative communications, experience engineering, performance marketing, media, digital platform development and more. MERGE has enduring client partnerships with American Express, T-Mobile, LG, Facebook, Adobe, Kate Spade NY, Coach, The North Face, Fidelity, Eaton Vance, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Abbott, Astellas, Seqirus, Supernus, Boston Scientific, Advocate Aurora Health, Indiana University Health and Marco's Pizza. With 750+ employees across offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, New York City and Los Angeles, MERGE uses a talent-to-task process that enables clients to think higher and feel deeper about their customers. For more information, visit mergeworld.com.

