JND Legal Administration Promotes Luiggy Segura to Vice President of Securities Operations

JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal administration services, has elevated Luiggy Segura to the role of Vice President of Operations of its growing securities team. In this role, Segura will continue to manage the company's New York office and oversee all securities class action administration efforts for JND, as well as Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) matters handled by JND.
Segura has quickly ascended the ranks at JND, earning several promotions and proving to be critical to the success and expansion of JND's securities division. Major cases entrusted to JND and overseen by Segura include the $487 million GTV Media Group Fair Fund Settlement, the $240 million In re Signet Jewelers Limited Securities Litigation Settlement, the $187 million In re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation Settlement, and the $155 million In re Akorn Inc. Data Integrity Securities Litigation Settlement, among many others. Segura also managed the distribution of funds to more than 85,000 investors for the SEC Robinhood Financial Fair Fund.
"Luiggy has played an instrumental role in the growth of JND's securities division, helping us become the leading player in securities class action administration," said Neil Zola, Executive Managing Director at JND. "From day one, his professionalism and tenacity have impressed colleagues and clients alike. He has become a trusted resource for clients in complicated and serious cases. His can-do spirit echoes JND's founding values, and we are proud to see Luiggy grow into this important new role."
JND's New York office has added talent to its roster and promoted from within to support a steady influx of complex securities class action matters from top ranked securities litigation firms. Segura's case management acumen, operational oversight and client support have been vital to the progressive growth of JND's securities division.
Segura received his Bachelor of Science from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, majoring in Criminal Justice and minoring in History. He is currently pursuing his Master of Studies in Law (M.S.L.) at Fordham University with a focus on compliance and reducing risk.
About JND Legal Administration
JND Legal Administration is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations and U.S. government entities across five main service lines with offices in California, Minnesota, New York and Washington. For more information about JND, visit www.JNDLA.com.
