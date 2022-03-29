Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter Unveil Xpert Alliance, a Joint Visualization of their Successful Strategic Collaboration

Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter, two globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), announced today that the companies are unveiling Xpert Alliance, a joint visualization of their strategic collaboration. The visualization is designed to "bring to life" this ongoing alliance and celebrate its successful operation, delivering effective solutions to address clients' changing and expanding needs in the area of complex biopharmaceuticals.
In mid-2020, Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma entered this strategic alliance intended to create long-term value that enables clients to bring their complex products to patients more easily and faster, through the coordination of their respective manufacturing services. By offering complementary skills and experience along the biopharmaceutical value chain, together, the two CDMOs have mutually enhanced their services, evidenced by the strong progress in their ongoing initial joint client projects. Since that time, the two independent companies have worked closely together to advance this important alliance. Today's announcement marks an important step in heightening the visibility of the collaborative services to clients, as the strategic alliance matures.
"It is exciting to see how our alliance has been steadily evolving and taking shape," stated Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. "We and Vetter have ambitious goals for our collaboration and believe that our clients can greatly benefit from the complementary services and seamless interactions we offer, with the ultimate aim of bringing new, life-changing treatment options to patients."
Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner agreed: "With joint projects ongoing, the day-to-day workings of our strategic alliance are running smoothly, as we work together to create best-in-class solutions for our clients from early development stage through to the market. We are pleased with the progress we have made so far and look forward to demonstrating the added value we are generating through our collaboration."
Xpert Alliance, the name of the joint visualization introduced today, clearly indicates what this strategic collaboration of two leading CDMOs can offer, and the tagline – from substance to product to patient – outlines the breadth of the offering. The coming together of Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter is visually represented by the two shades of blue in the X – each of the company's corporate colors. At the same time, the companies retain their individuality, as shown by the two names as part of the joint logo.
Xpert Alliance embodies the true essence of this important collaboration, and the visualization marks another milestone in this strong and growing partnership.
About Rentschler Biopharma SE
Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,100 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.
About Vetter
Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing 5,700 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.
