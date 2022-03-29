New Guide to Help Small Businesses Compete for Talent from National Fund for Workforce Solutions

In a tight labor market, employers can attract talent with quality jobs designed with workers at the center
Today, the National Fund for Workforce Solutions releases a new guide to help employers win the war for talent and create better workplace culture for their employees. Designing a Human-Centered Workplace was developed for small and medium-sized businesses and is based on intense, on-the-ground practice with employers and workforce experts.
After a year of the fastest labor market recovery in history, there are still more than 11 million job openings. U.S. workers are resigning jobs at record numbers and searching for jobs at organizations where they are valued and supported. Employers can compete in this tight labor market by designing better jobs. The new guide will make it easier for employers to do that by offering a digital road map for winning the competition for talent and navigating the post-pandemic labor crisis.
"The best way to design better frontline jobs is to center the people who have those jobs," said Tom Strong, director of employer activation at the National Fund for Workforce Solutions. "Employers who want to attract and retain workers should include them in efforts to improve and re-design their own workplaces."
This human-centered design approach operates at the intersection of leadership, equity, and creativity. It is based on the idea that the people closest to a problem often have the clearest ideas about how to solve it, a well-established practice in business.
"We didn't realize how important it is to engage the people who do the work in the decisions that will directly affect them," said Morgan Cabral, vice president of human resources at Mahaney Group, a commercial construction company in Wichita, Kansas, with more than 150 employees. "Even the little things we tried were more impactful than what we'd done in the past. It took some time to build trust and understanding, but once we did, the result was phenomenal."
The self-paced guide takes employers through the full human-centered design approach, from planning, to designing and testing solutions, to measuring business impact and outcomes. The result is meaningful guidance and practical tools for employers who are ready to center workers to create better jobs, build a more equitable workplace, and win the war for talent.
The National Fund for Workforce Solutions invests in a dynamic national network of 30+ communities taking a demand-driven, evidence-based, and equity-focused approach to workforce development. The guide was developed by the National Fund for Workforce Solutions in partnership with Design Impact, a social innovation nonprofit, with assistance from the Workforce & Organizational Research Center and support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005277/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.