Render Doubles Its Global Footprint in APAC and Eastern U.S.

Company to reduce network latency significantly in new regions

Render, the Zero DevOps Cloud Platform, today announced it has expanded into new regions and now offers local hosting for U.S. East in Ohio and for APAC in Singapore. With these new locations, Render has doubled its global footprint, gaining a competitive advantage over other key players in the space, including Heroku.

The APAC region in particular has been traditionally underserved by cloud PaaS solutions, making Render's expansion into the area highly anticipated by current customers and prospective customers alike. Render's presence in Singapore will reduce network latency in the region by almost 90%, allowing customers to run their workloads nearer to their audiences and giving end users the best possible experience interacting with products hosted on Render.

Additionally, developers in APAC can now avoid overly complex cloud offerings and wasteful DevOps spending and can build better products faster. Render offers instant setup and usability, along with the customization and flexibility of containerization technology that enables teams to focus on product development instead of server management.

Render's expansion into U.S. East will reduce network latency for users in the region by up to 25%. Additionally, Heroku's U.S. services are hosted in U.S. East, making it easy for Heroku customers to migrate to Render without having to switch the hosting region of their applications. Heroku users will also be able to move to Render incrementally while maintaining low latency between their Heroku and Render workloads during the migration. With this, users also don't have to worry about performance degradation or introducing latency as they move to Render.

"Render now offers powerful, secure hosting and a superior developer experience at a fraction of the cost for customers in APAC," said Anurag Goel, CEO of Render. "This represents a significant milestone not just for Render, but for all developers in Asia who have previously had to choose between time consuming and expensive options like the Big 3 Cloud Providers, or PaaS alternatives without a local presence, which degrades end user experience. Additionally, our new US region in Ohio further supports the rapidly accelerating adoption of Render in the U.S., and makes it seamless for customers to migrate from Heroku."

"Our main operations happen in Boston, so Render's new Ohio region offers better response times compared to the West Coast, and helps us improve the end user experience for our customers globally. Everything worked perfectly, just like all the other services I've previously set up in the Oregon region," Sergiu Truta, CTO at Escribli.

With tens of thousands of developers and businesses on the platform, serving four billion requests a month, Render's technology is particularly crucial for startups attempting to circumvent the rising costs of DevOps talent – which often cost more than the cloud services they manage globally.

To learn more about Render and to try it for free, visit https://render.com.

About Render

Render offers the easiest cloud to host any application or website. By building a cloud that offers an unparalleled developer experience coupled with incredible flexibility and power, Render aims to completely free up developers and businesses from managing cloud infrastructure, ultimately improving all software. Render is backed by Addition, General Catalyst and the South Park Commons Fund and based in San Francisco. For more information, go to https://render.com or follow @render.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005135/en/