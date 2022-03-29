HID Global Introduces OMNIKEY® Secure Element, the First Offering in Planned New Embedded and Desktop Reader Portfolio

Successor to HID® iCLASS SE® Processor Will Be Foundation for New OMNIKEY Platform Designed to Raise Security Bar for Partners and Customers in 2022

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced the OMNIKEY Secure Element that sets a new simplicity standard for reader manufacturers and others integrating RFID-based security technology into connected solutions. It supports applications in connected workplaces, healthcare environments, education campuses, office buildings, and more.

HID Global's OMNIKEY Secure Element will succeed the iCLASS SE Processor and is the first step toward consolidating and optimizing the company's desktop reader and reader module offering to create a smarter, unified embedded and desktop product portfolio. OMNIKEY Secure Element provides wider integration capabilities than the iCLASS SE Processor while retaining compatibility with it at an API level for a straightforward migration. It adds support for credential technologies including mobile IDs and employee badges in Apple Wallet, while enabling current and emerging secure access identification and authentication applications ranging from locker management to electric vehicle charging.

The single-chip OMNIKEY Secure Element represents a safe key for leveraging all the advantages of Seos® credential technology, such as multi-application converged access on mobile phones. It also supports other technologies from HID Global, such as iCLASS, and can be used for other card protocols such as MIFARE DESFire®. It is designed to deliver seamless security extensions for reader devices across many connected business applications such as secure print and time and attendance that span multiple "smart" offices, universities or other healthcare or government facilities.

"OMNIKEY Secure Element is the first of many OMNIKEY rollouts that will make it easier to create secured and convenient experiences using one consolidated development system that speeds technology integration, improves performance and expands user choices," said Thierry Roz, Managing Director, RFID Business Unit, Extended Access Technologies, HID Global. "This latest addition underscores HID Global's commitment to giving users secure yet effortless access to everything throughout the building and beyond. We are excited to migrate our existing partners and customers onto this new platform as they continue their innovation journey with us."

Significant technology features and benefits include:

Secure Identity Object (SIO): Provides a secure, standards-based, technology-independent, and flexible identity data structure based on a new open credential standard.

OMNIKEY® Platform: Provides multi-layer security that extends beyond the card technology for additional protection to identity data. Enables the use of NFC smartphones and other devices for mobile access utilizing iCLASS® and Seos® credentials.

Faster Integration: Developers Tool Kit (DTK) provides resources that facilitate fast and easy integration and extends access to HID Global's broad developer's community.

Field-Updatable Firmware: Includes support for existing credential technologies, such as standard iCLASS and Seos. Firmware is field-upgradeable to address evolving market requirements.

Low Power Consumption: Saves power and associated costs by hibernating when not in use.

Availability

Click here for more information about OMNIKEY Secure Element, including details about how developers can begin exploring the OMNIKEY Secure Element technical package – including the Quick Start and Developer guides – to enhance security efforts and migrate to the re-imagined platform. Follow related OMNIKEY introductions and explore other HID Global authentication technologies here.

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over a billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2022 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo, OMNIKEY, iCLASS, iCLASS SE and Seos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

