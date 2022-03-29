Free MLB.TV Returns to T-Mobile Tuesdays

T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers can snag their free year-long subscription starting April 5

It's time to play ball! That means T-Mobile TMUS is bringing back one of its most popular customer benefits — a free year-long subscription to MLB.TV (a $139.99 value). T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers can get free MLB.TV starting April 5 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

"This year marks a DECADE of an incredible partnership with Major League Baseball, and T-Mobile's seventh year of delivering free MLB.TV to Un-carrier customers," said Mike Katz, CMO at T-Mobile. "Our customers clearly love baseball … they streamed 36 million hours of MLB.TV last year, making this one of our most popular offers ever."

Android and iOS users can grab their free subscriptions to MLB.TV for one week, starting Tuesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. ET through Tuesday, April 12 at 4:59 a.m. ET. All customers have to do is head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for details on how to redeem.

MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on demand access to every out-of-market regular season game. Baseball fans can catch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD. AND, the MLB.TV subscription includes all the premium features of the MLB App (a $19.99 standalone value), including in-market audio, enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking and more.

With T-Mobile Tuesdays, Un-carrier customers get weekly free stuff and discounts, just for being a customer — like free food, movie deals, gift cards for their favorite coffee shop and much more — all in addition to coverage on America's largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile has thanked its customers with $1.5 BILLION in value since launching T-Mobile Tuesdays in 2016.

For more information on the offer, along with T-Mobile's partnership with Major League Baseball, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB. For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. MLB.TV: Limited time offer, subject to change. Offer for new 2022 MLB.TV subscribers. No account sharing. Blackout & other restrictions apply. Capable device required. ©2022 – Official Licensee of Major League Baseball Players Association. Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

