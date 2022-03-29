Recovering Together: Regions Foundation Announces Grants Supporting Greater New Orleans Disaster Relief

Grants to support communities that suffered damage during March 22 tornado.

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Tuesday announced grants totaling $50,000 for organizations helping people with immediate and long-term recovery needs across Orleans and St. Bernard parishes following the March 22 tornado that devastated much of the area.

The tornado that struck New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish was rated as the strongest in the metro area's history. This image provided by Rebuilding Together New Orleans shows a glimpse at the devastation communities are facing. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation serve areas that have seen their share of severe weather devastation, and through our community partnerships, we understand what communities need in the aftermath of a major storm. The people of New Orleans, St. Bernard Parish, and all of Southeast Louisiana are committed to the recovery and success of this region," said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. "After the storms rolled through, teams from Rebuilding Together New Orleans and the Salvation Army went to work making a difference. We are proud to support their ongoing work to help rebuild communities."

Self said both organizations – Rebuilding Together New Orleans and the Salvation Army – will receive $25,000 each from the Regions Foundation through the foundation's $50,000 total commitment to storm recovery. Among work underway:

Rebuilding Together New Orleans : Rebuilding Together New Orleans is helping people who sustained damage to their homes. In recent days, approximately 100 volunteers, in conjunction with Rebuilding Together New Orleans, provided tornado response assistance to families in the Arabi community. Funds from the Regions Foundation will go directly toward purchasing materials and supplies for Rebuilding Together New Orleans, as well as helping cover labor costs, and providing other items needed to stabilize, secure, and rebuild neighborhoods in Orleans and St. Bernard parishes.

"The Regions Foundation is committed to our mission of repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives," said William Stoudt, executive director of Rebuilding Together New Orleans. "The Regions Foundation understands that all disasters are local. This tornado upended everything for so many as our area continues to recover from previous disasters. The Regions Foundation's significant contribution will immediately bring help to families looking for a safe place to live."

Salvation Army's Alabama-Louisiana-Mississippi Division : Not long after the storms had cleared, Salvation Army teams – specifically from the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans – were helping feed and shelter community members while also supporting debris removal and assisting with other immediate needs. Funding from the Regions Foundation will support vital Salvation Army services.

"We are honored to come alongside our strong and resilient Louisiana friends and neighbors as we will together restore and rebuild our communities," said William Trueblood, emergency disaster services director of the Salvation Army ALM Division. "We could not meet human need and suffering and be agents of hope without dedicated community partners like the Regions Foundation. The Regions Foundation has a long and rich history of demonstrated commitment to its community, and we are grateful for their support."

"News reports show the March 22 tornado was the strongest in Greater New Orleans' history, but we know the spirit of our community is much, much stronger," said Graham Ralston, New Orleans market executive for Regions Bank. "Rebuilding Together New Orleans and the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans are on the front lines of helping our community recover. We appreciate our colleagues at the Regions Foundation for providing vital funding to make sure the important work that's underway can continue as we move forward together."

