Seward & Kissel to Host Spring Blockchain Event on April 12

Event Will Feature Discussion on Regulators' Role in Blockchain Adoption

Seward & Kissel LLP will host its 2022 Spring Blockchain Event on Tuesday, April 12 at 3:30 p.m. The event will feature a panel discussion between industry stakeholders on the current regulatory climate surrounding blockchain adoption. Registration for the virtual event is available here.

The event's panel – titled "This Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better": Are U.S. Regulators an Obstructive Bottleneck or Important Brake on Blockchain Adoption? – will feature a lively discussion between Anthony Tu-Sekine, head of Seward & Kissel's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Group, and:

Cody Willard, Investment Manager (moderator)

Francesco Castella, Senior Policy Advisor to Representative Ted Budd (R - NC)

Keith Coyne, Head of Strategy and Product for Cowen Digital

Nikhilesh De, Managing Editor for Global Policy and Regulation at CoinDesk

Nizan Packin, Associate Professor of Law at Baruch College, CUNY

"We are looking forward to hosting an insightful and informative discussion about the current and potential future impact of regulators with respect to blockchain adoption, and whether we could see a different approach going forward," said Tu-Sekine.

Seward & Kissel's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Group advises clients on issues arising from investments in assets based on blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technology, including cryptocurrencies and other cryptoassets. The firm was recently named the Best Law Firm - Overall at Hedgeweek's inaugural 2022 U.S. Digital Assets Awards.

More information about the Seward & Kissel Spring Blockchain Event is available here.

