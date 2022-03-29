AuditBoard Names New SVP of People as Rapid Growth Continues

Courtney Cherry Ellis joins AuditBoard to help the company scale and cultivate its unique culture.
AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that Courtney Cherry Ellis has joined the company as Senior Vice President of People. Ellis will be responsible for AuditBoard's efforts to attract, engage, develop, and retain exceptional talent. She brings a track record of proven success in scaling fast-growing teams, creating inspiring employee experiences, and building global company cultures.
Ellis joins AuditBoard as the company continues to experience rapid growth. AuditBoard's annual recurring revenue has soared past $100 million, earning it a spot among the top 200 fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years, according to Deloitte. The company is also off to a strong start in 2022 with its recently announced European expansion, where a fast-growing user base of nearly 10,000 users in the region leverages its award-winning solutions today. AuditBoard's anticipated growth is reflected in the company's hiring plan with substantial increases in the number of employees slated for 2022 and over the coming years.
"Our customer-centric culture of innovation sets us apart, and our team's single-minded focus on listening to our customers and meeting their needs has fueled our rapid growth," said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard President and CEO. "Courtney's proven success in scaling teams while fostering the cultures that make them special makes her the perfect fit for us."
Ellis joins AuditBoard after leading the people function at Ironclad, a high-growth software company. Prior to Ironclad, she led Anaplan's employee experience team through the run-up to IPO and beyond, providing strategic business support as the company expanded from 800 to 2500 employees in 22 countries. Ellis previously led employee experience and people operations efforts for fast-growing companies like Medallia and Opower, and earlier focused on compensation and compliance.
"I'm excited to join AuditBoard during this period of rapid growth and global expansion," explained Courtney Cherry Ellis, Senior Vice President of People at AuditBoard. "I look forward to amplifying AuditBoard's customer-obsessed culture by fostering an inclusive culture that embraces diverse voices, encourages a growth mindset, and aspires to create career-defining experiences."
The addition of this new leadership role comes as AuditBoard continues to experience significant employee and market accolades amidst rapid growth and positive employee sentiment, including a composite Glassdoor score of 4.6 out of 5. The company was recently Great Place to Work Certified™, an honor driven by employee sentiment, and was named as one of Built in LA's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in 2022. AuditBoard was also recognized as the top-rated audit management and GRC solution in G2's Spring Grid Reports, and its connected audit, risk, and compliance platform is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights. In addition, over 1,400 organizations now leverage the power of AuditBoard's platform to elevate their risk teams, including 6 of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500.
About AuditBoard
AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005351/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.