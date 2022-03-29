Geneva Trading Joins the Expanding Pyth Network

Geneva will contribute FX data to defi network
Geneva Trading, a global principal trading firm, today announced it has joined the Pyth network, an innovative provider of market data that is built on decentralized blockchain technology. Geneva will be contributing its first party FX data onto the oracle, with plans to scale into additional asset classes as the network further develops. Geneva joins a growing roster of publishers, now exceeding 50, including other top trading firms such as Jump, Hudson River Trading, Jane Street, Susquehanna, Optiver, Flow, and Cumberland, in their data contribution support to Pyth.
Rob Creamer, Geneva Trading's CEO, said, "There is an enormous market opportunity for DeFi networks, and we are eager to support innovative projects like Pyth and its growing community of data publishers and protocols."
Stephen Kaminsky, Jump Crypto Special Projects, commented, "It is terrific to see another prominent trading firm like Geneva join the Pyth network to streamline data access on-chain. We look forward to working alongside their team on this exciting infrastructure project, helping to fuel the growth of DeFi and Web3."
About Geneva Trading
Geneva Trading is a leading principal trading firm with a history of consistent success in the derivatives markets. Founded in 1999, we foster an environment of innovation, entrepreneurship, and a disciplined approach to trading and investing.
More information about Geneva: www.genevatrading.com
About the Pyth Network
The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens'' of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. The Pyth Data Association was created in support of the Pyth network and is overseen by a board of directors elected by members of the Pyth network.
For more information, please visit pyth.network.
