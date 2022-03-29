Sidus Space Announces the Upcoming Launch of LizzieSat™ Aboard a NASA Resupply Services Rocket

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to announce its forward progression towards launch of its LizzieSat™ (LS) satellite to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission is slated to take place later this year.

LS is a multi-mission satellite that supports custom payloads and customer needs leveraging space flight-proven communications, power, navigation and computing subsystems to provide domestic and international customers with valuable data from Low Earth Orbit.

LS is expected to be delivered to the ISS through NASA's Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) contract (wherein SpaceX and Northrop Grumman are contracted to launch to the orbiting laboratory) and deployed from a Japanese Experimentation Module (JEM) Airlock using the Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payloads (SSIKLOPS) managed by Sidus Space.

"With our Preliminary Design Review complete, we are finalizing our customer payloads and tracking for a Q4 2022 CRS launch," said Jamie Adams, Chief Technology Officer for Sidus Space. "We look forward to the continued momentum of the LizzieSat program to benefit our global customers and partners."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space SIDU, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company's rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space related customers and programs.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space's rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘anticipate,' ‘believe,' ‘continue,' ‘could,' ‘estimate,' ‘expect,' ‘intend,' ‘may,' ‘plan,' ‘potential,' ‘predict,' ‘project,' ‘should,' ‘target,' ‘will,' ‘would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the ‘Risk Factors' section of the final prospectus dated December 13, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

