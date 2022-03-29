Glenmede Appoints Nicholas Warren, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer of Glenmede Endowment & Foundation Management

Glenmede, a privately held and independently owned investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) A. Warren, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer of Glenmede's Endowment & Foundation Management business. Mr. Warren will be responsible for driving investment policy and strategy for more than $11 billion in assets under management. He succeeds Stephen C. Lehman, CFA, who is retiring from Glenmede after more than 20 years of dedicated service. Nick will report jointly to Adam Conish, CFA, Director of Endowment & Foundation Management, and Peter Zuleba, CFA, Director of Investments.
Mr. Warren joins Glenmede after more than a decade at Brandeis University, where he served as Chief Investment Officer for the university's endowment. In this role, he led the investment function for the endowment including tactical asset allocation decisions, portfolio construction and manager selection. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Hedge Fund Consultant at Cambridge Associates, where he managed relationships with endowment, foundation, pension plan and ultra-high-net-worth family clients across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.
"Nick's background and experience in public, private and alternative investments will complement and enhance our current investment process and philosophy," said Mr. Conish, "We are a nationally recognized boutique outsourced chief investment officer that provides customized solutions to our clients and Nick's addition to the team will keep us at the forefront of the industry." "I am very excited to join Glenmede and begin contributing to our client experience," said Mr. Warren, "Glenmede's values, mission and client centric focus resonate with me and my personal values."
Mr. Warren received a Master of Business Administration in analytic finance from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from Northwestern University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and serves on the Board of the Nellie Mae Education Foundation.
About Glenmede
