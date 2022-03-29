LibDib Expands into New Jersey

Wholesale alcohol distributor, LibDib, now in 10 markets, allowing all Wine and Spirits brands to use one online platform for distribution

LibDib™ today announced that the company is now a licensed wholesale alcohol distributor in the state of New Jersey. The market is now open to all licensed wine and spirits producers seeking distribution in the Garden State. The announcement follows LibDib's most recent expansion into Texas, Connecticut, and Maryland, and marks the distributor's 10th U.S. market.

"With the addition of New Jersey, LibDib now offers three-tier distribution in all major U.S. markets," said Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib. "We've grown to 10 states over the past 5 years and we will continue our path as we bring three-tier distribution to any and all wine and spirits brands."

LibDib's three-tier compliant, web and mobile-based distribution is now available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin. While New Jersey is now open to Makers, web and mobile app purchasing by restaurants, bars and retailers will be available soon.

Makers interested in any LibDib market can sign up for a free account on LibDib.com, register products with the state, and then create a LibShip account. Interested Makers can find more details here.

This next expansion announcement comes within months of LibDib launching LibDib@RNDC TX, a new sales division at RNDC within the state of Texas. The new model provides a distribution option for both established RNDC suppliers, as well as new and emerging brands. As partners, LibDib can incubate and graduate brands to RNDC. More information on Texas can be found here.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at holly.nuss@libdib.com.

