Zapata Computing Earns DARPA Award for Quantum Benchmarking

Partnership of academic and technology organizations to collaborate and quantify the long-term utility of quantum computers

Zapata Computing, a leading enterprise software company for quantum solutions, today announced that the company, along with several academic and technology partners, has earned a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) award for quantum benchmarking. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar award will help fund the creation of software tools to make hardware-specific resource estimates for quantum computers. The partners behind this effort represent some of the most esteemed and forward-looking quantum computing minds in the industry. The collaboration includes teams from:

Aalto University (Finland)

IonQ

University of Technology Sydney

University of Texas at Dallas

Zapata Computing

The effort kicked off earlier this month.

Quotes About the News:

"This DARPA award is an important milestone in our ongoing journey to learn more about the potential of quantum computing and the implications it can have on some of the world's biggest challenges," said Alexandru Paler, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Aalto University. "We're looking forward to getting the initiative underway and I'm excited about what we'll discover as we conduct our tests and research."

"We're proud to be a part of this effort, bringing IonQ's industry-leading quantum computing hardware and commercial insights to the collaboration," said Sonika Johri, Lead Quantum Applications Research Scientist at IonQ. "Benchmarking is a critical step in building practical quantum applications for customers, and this award from DARPA allows us to explore with the most immediate ways our quantum computers can have impact across industries and business practices."

"Every step forward in quantum technology presents the community with a new opportunity to learn and grow," said Simon Devitt, Faculty, Center for Quantum Software and Information at University of Technology Sydney. "These DARPA initiatives will help us better understand the reality of where we are, and the potential for what's ahead."

"It's an amazing time to be engrained in the quantum computing industry," said Joseph S. Friedman, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Dallas. "It feels like there's a new breakthrough every day and we're slowly but surely chipping away at a future where quantum computers become more mainstream. These DARPA projects are a clear indicator that we're headed in the right direction and we're excited to be a part of this broader team."

"We are incredibly proud that the department of defense and the U.S. government will tap our software expertise and capabilities to benchmark hardware performance as the industry continues to mature," said Christopher Savoie, CEO of Zapata Computing. "We've assembled a dream team to tackle these DARPA projects, gathering some of the best and brightest from across the global quantum ecosystem to collectively push the envelope of what's possible."

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing, Inc. builds quantum-ready applications® for enterprise on Orquestra®, the computational workflow platform for quantum computing. Orquestra integrates best-in-class classical and quantum technology, including Zapata's leading-edge algorithms, open-source libraries in Python, and more. Zapata has pioneered new quantum-classical methods in ML, optimization and simulation to maximize value from near-term quantum devices, and partners closely with hardware providers across the quantum ecosystem such as Amazon, D-Wave, Google, Quantinuum, IBM, IonQ and Rigetti. Learn more at ZapataComputing.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world's most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

