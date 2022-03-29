JAKKS Pacific and Disguise Revealing New Collectibles and Costumes at Wondercon

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK leading toy manufacturer and Disguise Inc., world leaders in costume design and manufacturing, today announced their panel at Wondercon in Anaheim, CA to take place on Friday, April 1 from 5-6 PM in Room 213 CD.
Get answers to all your burning questions on upcoming toy and collectible releases for Nintendo, Sonic the Hedgehog, APEX Legends and much more! JAKKS Pacific will be giving an exclusive preview of all new figures and collectibles coming out this spring along with a few surprises that are sure to thrill the crowd.
And get ready for a sneak peek at all new costumes coming to retail this fall from Disguise! From inflatables to adaptive options, there are of plenty of innovative styles to choose from. Stick around for the Q&A with members of the development team and trivia prizes.
"JAKKS Pacific is proud to present the latest and greatest iterations from our top selling lines at Wondercon," said Craig Drobis, SVP of Marketing "Get ready for a few surprises and some unexpected additions we created with fans in mind."
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).
©2022 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved
About Disguise, Inc.:
Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry, creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world's leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation's largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise's extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).
Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005380/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
