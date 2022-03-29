PKI Solutions Announces $2M Credit Facility from Northwest Bank

Funding will help company expand engineering team and marketing programs to accelerate growth
PKI Solutions, a leading cybersecurity firm providing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) products, services, and training, today announced that Northwest Bank has funded a $2M revolving credit facility for the company. This funding will enable PKI Solutions to build out its engineering and sales teams as well as invest in marketing. Additionally, the operating support will help the company as it scales operations for rapid expansion this year.
"Now, more than ever, there is a tremendous need for innovative cybersecurity tools and training to help organizations that are battling data breaches and other unrelenting cyberattacks. These organizations need help to protect their important data now and in the future – and that's where PKI Solutions can play a key role," said Mark B. Cooper, president and founder of PKI Solutions. "We're very pleased to have the support of Northwest Bank as we embark on the next phase in our company's growth to meet market demand."
Earlier this month, PKI Solutions announced PKI Spotlight™, the cybersecurity industry's first and only solution that provides real-time monitoring and alerting of the availability, configuration, and security of all of an organization's PKI and Hardware Security Module (HSM) environments – all consolidated into one easy-to-use dashboard. PKI is a foundational technology for almost every identity and data encryption solution used throughout the world. In addition, PKI Solutions will soon be rolling out a new PKI training course, Introduction to Certificates & Keys, featuring video, audio, and slide-based content that is delivered electronically so that organizations' cybersecurity teams can learn in a self-paced online environment.
Northwest Bank Oregon Division President Tom Lee said, "Given the intense focus on cybersecurity around the world, we're very aware of the significant market need for solutions and training from companies like PKI Solutions that are laser focused on helping their customers secure, monitor, and protect their data. As we learned about the depth of cybersecurity experience on PKI Solutions' leadership team and their vision for the future, we recognized their proven ability to execute on their company's important mission. We're proud to support PKI Solutions' business needs for future growth to support their expanding customer community."
About Northwest Bank
Northwest Bank was started in Boise, Idaho, in March 2008. Northwest Bank focuses on serving small and medium sized companies, professionals, and non-profit organizations from branch locations in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Northwest Bank is owned by Western Capital Corporation, a bank holding company, and is chartered in Idaho.
About PKI Solutions
PKI Solutions offers Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) products, services, and training to help ensure the security of organizations now and in the future. With deep knowledge and experience in all things PKI, PKI Solutions has developed PKI Spotlight, the industry's first and only solution that provides real-time monitoring and alerting of the availability, configuration, and security of all of organizations' PKI environments – all consolidated into one easy-to-use dashboard. For more information about PKI Solutions, visit https://pkisolutions.com/.
