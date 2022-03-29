True Religion Names Scott McCabe Senior Vice President of Ecommerce

--Former Columbia Sportswear Exec to Lead True Religion's Transformation to a Digital First DTC Brand

True Religion, an iconic American denim and sportswear brand, today announced the appointment of Scott McCabe as Senior Vice President, Ecommerce. He is a top ecommerce leader with a proven track record of growth with some of the most renowned omnichannel retailers including Columbia Sportswear, Tailored Brands, Macy's, GAP, and Banana Republic.

"Scott's incredible track record of growth, profitability, and innovation will help propel True Religion's rapidly expanding digital commerce business," said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer of True Religion Apparel. "His customer-first vision combined with broad expertise in performance marketing, customer acquisition, and loyalty will be critical to True Religion's goal of tripling online revenues and achieving 50% ecommerce sales penetration by 2025."

McCabe joins True Religion with twenty-five years' experience in ecommerce. During his four plus years at Columbia Sportswear, where the ecommerce business tripled, he was responsible for continuous double-digit year over year revenue and operating income growth. Under his leadership, the company saw a robust 65% increase in active loyalty memberships. In addition, he improved revenue generated by Customer Care as well as call abandonment rates through chatbot integration.

"True Religion is at a very exciting moment in its almost twenty-year history as ecommerce becomes an even more important channel for the consumer," said McCabe. "I'm excited to join Michael and the rest of the team at True Religion to augment the incredible business transformation underway with expanded digital capabilities."

McCabe holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Management from the University of Phoenix. He is certified by NLP Marin as a Master Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner as well as certified by Coaches Training Institute as a Co-Active Coach.

About True Religion:

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women and kids.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005891/en/