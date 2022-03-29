UserTesting Named a G2 Leader in Six Categories, Earns a Silver Stevie Award, Named an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplace, and Secures Several More Notable Awards

Company wraps up Q1 with multiple business accolades showcasing its leadership across product, support, and workplace

UserTesting USER, a leader in video-based human insight, today announced an impressive lineup of recent award wins—having earned more than a dozen accolades in the first quarter of 2022 for its customer support, products, accessibility, and workplace culture.

The latest UserTesting award wins and accolades include:

Top Reviewed and Rated Products

The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform received several awards by leading product review websites in the first quarter of 2022. G2, the world's leading independent user review site, named UserTesting the Spring 2022 "Leader" in Consumer Video Feedback, Enterprise Feedback Management, Mobile App Testing, Software Testing, and User Research, as well as a Leader for Europe Software Testing–across all business segments–Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business.

TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, awarded UserTesting with the Most Loved Software Award, and the Best Feature Set Award. UserTesting was one of 100 companies with the highest love sentiment measurement expressed in customer reviews. UserTesting was also named in the GetApp Category Leaders report for UX Software. Category leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.

Crozdesk, another software comparison site, awarded UserTesting the Happiest Users Badge, which is given to companies who have software solutions with happy customers and high levels of satisfaction. UserTesting was named in the Customer Experience Software and the Feedback Management Software categories.

Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service

In March, the UserTesting Customer Support team earned a Silver Stevie Award for the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service for a Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year in Technology. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

Top Workplace in Atlanta

UserTesting was awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and received the #14th place listing out of the top 66 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2022. The employee-based survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, to name just a few.

Excellence in Data Protection

During the Insider Risk Summit, UserTesting received the Insider Risk Excellence Collaborator Award as the best organization for fostering a dynamic collaboration culture while protecting the sensitive data of the company and its customers. Finalists in the category included Crowdstrike and Snowflake.

Organizational Commitment to Accessibility

Deque Systems awarded UserTesting the Organizational Commitment to Accessibility Award, recognizing the organization for its long-term commitment to improving accessibility. The Axe Awards were created to recognize organizations for their outstanding work in accessibility and so members of the accessibility community can turn to them for advice when building their accessibility efforts.

"All of these awards received by UserTesting during the first quarter are a testament to the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences for its customers, partners, and employees," said Michelle Huff, chief marketing officer for UserTesting. "It's an exciting time at UserTesting, and we are just getting ramped up. I look forward to our continued success this year."

