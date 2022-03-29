Brandywine Global Wins U.S. Lipper Award for High Yield Fund

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine Global"), a specialist investment manager and subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announced today that the BrandywineGLOBAL High Yield Fund (BGISX) has received a 2022 U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for delivering strong risk-adjusted returns over a five-year period relative to its peers in the high yield bond category.

Managed by John McClain, CFA, and William Zox, CFA, the BrandywineGLOBAL High Yield Fund was selected from a pool of 105 funds for the five-year period ending November 30, 2021.

"Our long-term investment time horizon, driven by bottom-up fundamental research and enhanced by global macro insights, has continued to drive strong outcomes for our investors," said McClain.

"We are proud of this award, especially since this is the third consecutive year this strategy has won a Lipper Award for high yield," said Zox. "Despite a challenging year, we were firmly focused on the opportunities created by the market's volatility."

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the annual Refinitiv Lipper Awards honor funds and fund management firms that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"The 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize award winning managers who are successfully facing down market factors not seen in decades including rising inflation, a thinning labor pool and continuing constraints on the global supply chain," said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. "Fund managers find themselves looking beyond earnings statements and factoring in impacts of viral waves – making active management more challenging than ever. We applaud the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as Brandywine Global for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios in a time of unprecedented change."

About Brandywine Global

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC believes in the power of value investing. Acting with conviction and discipline, Brandywine Global looks beyond short-term, conventional thinking to rigorously pursue long-term value. Since 1986, the firm has provided a range of differentiated fixed income, equity and alternative solutions to clients worldwide. Brandywine Global, a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., manages $67 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, with headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Singapore and London. Visit http://www.brandywineglobal.com/ and the firm's industry-leading Around the Curve blog.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Before investing, carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in each prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, at www.franklintempleton.com. Please read it carefully.

Past Performance Is Not a Guarantee of Future Results

Investment Risks

Fixed-income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation, and reinvestment risks; and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed-income securities falls. High yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity, and possibility of default. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. Derivatives, such as options and futures, can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on Fund performance. As a non-diversified Fund, it is permitted to invest a higher percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund, which may magnify the Fund's losses from events affecting a particular issuer. Active management does not ensure gains or protect against market declines.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper's proven proprietary methodology.

Any information, statement or opinion set forth herein is general in nature, is not directed to or based on the financial situation or needs of any particular investor, and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice, forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or a recommendation with respect to any particular security or investment strategy or type of retirement account. Investors seeking financial advice regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies should consult their financial professional.

